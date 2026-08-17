Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: BMW Championship

Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.