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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman's 109-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Jacob Bridgeman's 109-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Jacob Bridgeman returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at even par.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the BMW Championship.

Bridgeman's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1974-66-68-72E

At the BMW Championship

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3069-70-68-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-68-931.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-69-68-71-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2667-70-68-67-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4770-70-66-66-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0840.136
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2800.102
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.154-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7200.469
Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9310.508

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
  • Bridgeman's overall performance this season produced a 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total mark (16th) and accumulated 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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