Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: BMW Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman's 109-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Jacob Bridgeman returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at even par.
Bridgeman's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
At the BMW Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|69-70-68-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.084
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.280
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.154
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.720
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.931
|0.508
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
- Bridgeman's overall performance this season produced a 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total mark (16th) and accumulated 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.