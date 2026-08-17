Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.