Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship
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Xander Schauffele sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at FedEx St. Jude
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Xander Schauffele finished tied for 28th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|2024
|T5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|2023
|T8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|2022
|T3
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|2021
|T49
|67-68-75-71
|-7
At the BMW Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|67-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|2
|66-66-67-65
|-16
|300.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.541
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.316
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.039
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.239
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.136
|0.657
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.541 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Schauffele's 1,780 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked 11th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.