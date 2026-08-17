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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at FedEx St. Jude

Xander Schauffele sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at FedEx St. Jude

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Xander Schauffele finished tied for 28th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the BMW Championship.

Schauffele's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2874-70-73-66+3
2024T569-73-67-71-8
2023T871-65-67-68-9
2022T367-69-66-71-11
2021T4967-68-75-71-7

At the BMW Championship

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT767-72-68-67-6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic266-66-67-65-16300.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-66-71-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-69-68-69-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5410.455
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3160.083
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0390.049
Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2390.070
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1360.657

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.541 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
  • Schauffele's 1,780 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked 11th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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