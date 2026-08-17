Chris Gotterup betting profile: BMW Championship
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Chris Gotterup sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude
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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 33rd at six-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Gotterup's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|70-68-72-67
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|1
|66-68-68-62
|-20
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|71-65-63-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|75-69-73-71
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.698 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.575
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.286
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.036
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.299
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.125
|1.141
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup ranks ninth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 1.125 average. He ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,254.
- His driving has been a strength, as he ranks eighth in Driving Distance with an average of 322.0 yards and 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at 0.575.
- Gotterup ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.286 mark and 39th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.89%.
- Around the greens, Gotterup has struggled slightly, ranking 96th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.036.
- On the greens, Gotterup ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.299 average and 74th with 28.78 putts per round.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.