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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude

Chris Gotterup sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude

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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 33rd at six-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Gotterup at the BMW Championship.

Gotterup's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3373-70-75-68+6

At the BMW Championship

  • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Gotterup's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3066-70-69-73-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-73+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1870-68-72-67-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1168-65-66-71-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic166-68-68-62-20500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3071-65-63-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4375-69-73-71+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2774-74-70-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.000

Gotterup's recent performances

  • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
  • Gotterup has an average of 0.698 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gotterup has averaged 1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5750.698
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2860.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0360.042
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2990.227
Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1251.141

Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gotterup ranks ninth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 1.125 average. He ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,254.
  • His driving has been a strength, as he ranks eighth in Driving Distance with an average of 322.0 yards and 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at 0.575.
  • Gotterup ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.286 mark and 39th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.89%.
  • Around the greens, Gotterup has struggled slightly, ranking 96th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.036.
  • On the greens, Gotterup ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.299 average and 74th with 28.78 putts per round.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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