Chris Gotterup betting profile: BMW Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.698 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.