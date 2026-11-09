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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar drains 12-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

Matt Kuchar drains 12-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

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Matt Kuchar brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas.

Latest odds for Kuchar at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Matt Kuchar's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-70-70-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-72+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1572-66-65-67-1450
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2275-71-72-69-144
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.50
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.22
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--

Matt Kuchar's recent performances

  • Kuchar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • Kuchar has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kuchar has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matt Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.572-0.674
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.322-0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1960.267
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4710.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.228-0.562

Matt Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kuchar holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.572 in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 286.3 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.322 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.26%.
  • Around the green, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.196, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.471 represents a relative strength in his game. He is averaging 28.27 Putts Per Round.
  • Kuchar has broken par 18.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%. He has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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