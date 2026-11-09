Matt Kuchar betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Matt Kuchar drains 12-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology
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Matt Kuchar brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas.
Matt Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|72-66-65-67
|-14
|50
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|75-71-72-69
|-1
|44
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.50
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.22
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
Matt Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matt Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.572
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.322
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.196
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.471
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.228
|-0.562
Matt Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.572 in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 286.3 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.322 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.26%.
- Around the green, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.196, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.471 represents a relative strength in his game. He is averaging 28.27 Putts Per Round.
- Kuchar has broken par 18.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%. He has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.