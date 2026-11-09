Matt Kuchar betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Kuchar holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.572 in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 286.3 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.322 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.26%.

Around the green, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.196, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.471 represents a relative strength in his game. He is averaging 28.27 Putts Per Round.