9H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Track scores from Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions open qualifier
1 Min Read
Play three holes with Jackson Koivun at 2026 World Wide Technology
Written by Staff
The inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off Thursday at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas, offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole qualifier. The open qualifier is set for Monday, Nov. 9, at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Palmer Lakeside Golf Course.