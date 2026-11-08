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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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9H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at World Wide Technology Championship

4 Min Read

Golfbet News

Blades Brown’s Round 4 winning highlights from World Wide Technology

Blades Brown’s Round 4 winning highlights from World Wide Technology

Blades Brown collects 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with his win in Mexico

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Written by Rob Bolton

Blades Brown collects 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with his win in Mexico

“Wow, I feel good. I knew that I would now,” Blades Brown, probably.

Regardless of who was going to emerge from the James-Brown playoff at the World Wide Technology Championship – that is, encore performances courtesy of Ben James and Blades Brown – he wouldn’t argue with that description of the emotion following what was his breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour.

Indeed, it was Brown who outlasted his counterpart, who also was in pursuit of his first Tour title. After the duo concluded regulation at El Cardonal at Diamante in 23-under 265, the 19-year-old prevailed on the second hole of sudden death.

In addition to the 500 FedExCup points and $1,080,000 of the $6 million purse reserved for the champion, Brown busts into the record books as the fourth-youngest winner in PGA Tour history. He also crashed into the FedExCup standings. For all of that detail and much more on the outcome in Los Cabos, Mexico, continue reading below for the breakdown of the 73 professionals and two amateurs who made the cut in the nightcap of the fortnight in Mexico.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
P1Blades Brown265 / -23n/a (non-member)$1,080,000.00
P2Ben James265 / -23300.000$654,000.00
3Michael Kim266 / -22190.000$414,000.00
4Kensei Hirata267 / -21135.000$294,000.00
5David Ford268 / -20110.000$246,000.00
T6Alvaro Ortiz269 / -19n/a (non-member)$210,000.00
T6Denny McCarthy269 / -1995.000$210,000.00
T8Seamus Power270 / -1877.500$169,500.00
T8Keith Mitchell270 / -1877.500$169,500.00
T8Jordan Smith270 / -1877.500$169,500.00
T8Ryan Gerard270 / -18n/a (top 50)$169,500.00
T12Chris Kirk271 / -1756.833$119,100.00
T12Beau Hossler271 / -1756.833$119,100.00
T12Ben Griffin271 / -17n/a (top 50)$119,100.00
T12Harry Hall271 / -1756.833$119,100.00
T12Sudarshan Yellamaraju271 / -1756.833$119,100.00
T12Jay Leng - a271 / -17n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T18Peter Malnati272 / -1647.000$91,500.00
T18Paul Peterson272 / -1647.000$91,500.00
T18Isaiah Salinda272 / -1647.000$91,500.00
T21Emiliano Grillo273 / -1540.000$70,800.00
T21Rico Hoey273 / -1540.000$70,800.00
T21Austin Eckroat273 / -1540.000$70,800.00
T21Jackson Koivun273 / -1540.000$70,800.00
T25John Parry274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Patton Kizzire274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Stephan Jaeger274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Ben Kohles274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Alejandro Tosti274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Zac Blair274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Chad Ramey274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T25Adrien Dumont de Chassart274 / -1430.250$46,725.00
T33Nick Taylor275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33Tony Finau275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33David Lipsky275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33Ben Silverman275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33Zach Bauchou275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33Jesper Svensson275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33Austin Hitt275 / -13n/a (non-member)$31,433.33
T33Pierceson Coody275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T33Luke Clanton275 / -1319.056$31,433.33
T42Brice Garnett276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42Andrew Putnam276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42Cam Davis276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42Matthieu Pavon276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42Max Greyserman276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42John VanDerLaan276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42Steven Fisk276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T42Nick Dunlap276 / -1211.125$20,730.00
T50Lucas Glover277 / -117.750$15,270.00
T50Kristoffer Ventura277 / -117.750$15,270.00
T50Max McGreevy277 / -117.750$15,270.00
T50Trace Crowe277 / -117.750$15,270.00
T54Ben Martin278 / -106.250$14,340.00
T54Erik van Rooyen278 / -106.250$14,340.00
T56David Skinns279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T56Haotong Li279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T56Jeffrey Kang279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T56Rasmus Højgaard279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T56Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T56Taylor Montgomery279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T56Will Gordon279 / -95.200$13,740.00
T63Willie Mack III280 / -8n/a (non-member)$13,200.00
T63Hayden Springer280 / -84.300$13,200.00
T65Kevin Streelman281 / -73.800$12,900.00
T65Patrick Rodgers281 / -73.800$12,900.00
T65Kevin Yu281 / -73.800$12,900.00
T68Marcelo Rozo282 / -63.200$12,600.00
T68Adam Svensson282 / -63.200$12,600.00
T68Preston Stout - a282 / -6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
71Tyler Duncan283 / -52.900$12,420.00
T72Chandler Blanchet284 / -42.750$12,240.00
T72Tyler Collet284 / -4n/a (non-member)$12,240.00
74Neal Shipley285 / -32.600$12,060.00
75Christo Lamprecht293 / 52.500$11,940.00

The PGA Tour has crowned its first winner who is younger than the FedExCup.

The first edition of the World Wide Technology Championship was among the first tournaments contributing to the inaugural FedExCup season in 2007. It was held in February that year. Three months later, Brown was born.

When he buried his birdie to convert the victory at El Cardonal at Diamante on Sunday, he was 19 years, five months and 18 days old. The last PGA Tour winner who was younger was Charles Kocsis at the 1931 Michigan Open. At 18 years, six months and nine days old, Kocsis is the youngest ever to hoist hardware on the circuit. Brown is the first teenager to win a Tour event since Jordan Spieth connected at the 2013 John Deere Classic two weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

Brown is also the 10th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and the first first-timer at El Cardonal at Diamante. Remarkably, all four winners since the course debuted in 2023 closed their weeks with a 63, but Brown is the first who emerged from a playoff.

Brown already was set for fully exempt status next season as a Korn Ferry Tour graduate, but now he’s exempt as a winner through 2028 when he’ll play in the Championship Series. The win also yields entries into The Players Championship and the PGA Championship in 2027. He’ll also rise to just outside the top 60 in the next Official World Golf Ranking.

That James was in position to close out his own coronation was a mild surprise, even though he opened the final round with a four-stroke lead. A tough day with the putter allowed the field to close the gap, but he got into the playoff when he converted an eagle from just outside 20 feet on the par-5 18th hole at the buzzer. After he signed for 2-under 70, the putter bit back one last time when he fanned on a birdie try from 43 inches on the same hole in the playoff. Brown followed and poured in his attempt from 41 inches to end it.

Brown achieved Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May. The World Wide Technology was his sixth start via that status. With the victory, he becomes a member of the PGA Tour, so his eligible non-member FedExCup points compose his value among all members. Removing 34 FedExCup points earned at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which is excluded from the provision, Brown has 918.142 FedExCup points as a member. That slots him 59th and inside the bubble for the first class of the Aon Next 10 for 2027. Nos. 51-60 at the conclusion of The RSM Classic qualify.

James’ consolation for losing the playoff is a rise of nine spots to 53rd in the FedExCup. The only other player to climb into the Aon Next 10 at El Cardonal at Diamante was Michael Kim, who finished one stroke outside the playoff in solo third. Kim vaulted 10 positions to 55th. Corey Conners (62nd) and Spieth (63rd) were displaced. Max Homa sits on No. 60.

Given the margins to overcome entering the tournament, movement around the top-100 cutoff in the FedExCup standings for fully exempt status in 2027 was predictably quiet, but Brown’s addition nudges Jason Day to 101st. The Aussie hasn’t played throughout the FedExCup Fall.

Elsewhere, defending champion Ben Griffin finished in a six-way tie for 12th place, six strokes off the pace.

Mexico’s top-ranked talent, Alvaro Ortiz, settled at T6. The top 10 exempts him into this week’s Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

The world’s top amateur, Preston Stout, placed T68. The senior at Oklahoma State University and No. 1 in PGA Tour University was in the field via an exemption for winning the Cabo Collegiate in early March.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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