Points and payouts: See what each player earned at World Wide Technology Championship

That James was in position to close out his own coronation was a mild surprise, even though he opened the final round with a four-stroke lead. A tough day with the putter allowed the field to close the gap, but he got into the playoff when he converted an eagle from just outside 20 feet on the par-5 18th hole at the buzzer. After he signed for 2-under 70, the putter bit back one last time when he fanned on a birdie try from 43 inches on the same hole in the playoff. Brown followed and poured in his attempt from 41 inches to end it.