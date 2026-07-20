PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
41M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Will Gordon sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Will Gordon has struggled at the 3M Open, missing the cut in each of his recorded appearances including 2025 when he finished at even par. The tournament runs July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after shooting 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Gordon at the 3M Open.

Gordon's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-70E
2024MC75-74+7
2023MC77-75+10
2021MC73-72+3

At the 3M Open

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Gordon has missed the cut in each of his recorded appearances at this event.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT469-70-65-66-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
  • Gordon has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4190.359
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3810.294
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0160.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7590.651

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.381 mark. He has a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gordon delivers a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.54% of the time with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Gordon currently ranks 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 77 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
43M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW