Will Gordon betting profile: 3M Open
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Will Gordon sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Will Gordon has struggled at the 3M Open, missing the cut in each of his recorded appearances including 2025 when he finished at even par. The tournament runs July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after shooting 23-under in 2025.
Gordon's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|2023
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Gordon has missed the cut in each of his recorded appearances at this event.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.419
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.381
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.016
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.759
|0.651
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.381 mark. He has a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivers a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.54% of the time with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Gordon currently ranks 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 77 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.