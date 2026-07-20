Steven Fisk betting profile: 3M Open
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Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Steven Fisk finished tied for 74th at four-under in last year's 3M Open. He returns to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, July 23-26, looking to improve on that performance and challenge defending champion Kurt Kitayama.
Fisk's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of four-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top-10 twice and the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.086
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.193
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.037
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.307
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.163
|0.925
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Fisk's bogey avoidance percentage of 13.26% ranked 15th this season, while he accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.