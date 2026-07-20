Steven Fisk betting profile: 3M Open

Fisk has finished in the top-10 twice and the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.