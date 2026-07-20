Sihan Sandhu betting profile: 3M Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Sihan Sandhu has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the tournament offering an $8.8 million purse.
At the 3M Open
- This is Sandhu's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sandhu as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.