Scottie Scheffler betting profile: 3M Open

Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.