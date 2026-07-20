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28M AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Highlights | Round 1 | The Open Championship

Highlights | Round 1 | The Open Championship

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Scottie Scheffler has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the 3M Open offering a $8.8 million purse.

Latest odds for Scheffler at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Scheffler's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Scheffler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT468-68-70-67-7312.50
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipP264-60-67-68-21400.00
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT472-68-69-71E300.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-68-71-4100.00
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson366-63-65-65-25190.00
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.00
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.00
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.00
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.00

Scheffler's recent performances

  • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
  • Scheffler has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scheffler has averaged 1.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6520.414
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5450.495
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4580.275
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5000.342
Average Strokes Gained: Total12.1541.526

Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scheffler leads the PGA TOUR with 3,823 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.154 average.
  • He leads the TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 72.31% and ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.545 mark.
  • Scheffler ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.652 average, while his Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 35th.
  • Around the greens, he ranks fifth with a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark and 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.500.
  • Scheffler leads the TOUR in both Bogey Avoidance at 10.30% and Par Breakers at 26.61%, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.37 ranks 29th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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