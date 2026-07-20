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38M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere

Matt Kuchar sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere

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Matt Kuchar finished tied for third with a score of 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Kuchar at the 3M Open.

Kuchar's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T368-67-63-71-15
2023T4367-69-70-70-8
2021MC69-72-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kuchar's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1572-66-65-67-1450.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2275-71-72-69-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--

Kuchar's recent performances

  • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • Kuchar has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kuchar has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.493-0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3120.119
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2540.462
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7260.646
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1750.898

Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.493 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards shows his focus on accuracy over power.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has a -0.312 mark. He has hit 62.25% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 27.79 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 13.89% of the time.
  • Kuchar currently ranks 137th with 165 FedExCup Regular Season points and has broken par 20.59% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Ryan Fox
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R. Fox
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1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
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R4
-2

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Cam. Young
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-9

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Tot
-9
R4
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3

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R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
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+2

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-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

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S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
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