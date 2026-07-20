Matt Kuchar betting profile: 3M Open
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Matt Kuchar sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere
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Matt Kuchar finished tied for third with a score of 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Kuchar's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|2023
|T43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|2021
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|72-66-65-67
|-14
|50.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|75-71-72-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.493
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.312
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.254
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.726
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.175
|0.898
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.493 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards shows his focus on accuracy over power.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has a -0.312 mark. He has hit 62.25% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 27.79 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 13.89% of the time.
- Kuchar currently ranks 137th with 165 FedExCup Regular Season points and has broken par 20.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.