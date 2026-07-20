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20M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell gets up-and-down from 94 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Brian Campbell gets up-and-down from 94 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Brian Campbell will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 in the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion after shooting 23-under last year. This marks Campbell's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Campbell at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Campbell has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-74+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4768-63-72-69-813.938
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 8-under.
  • Campbell has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -1.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.786-0.474
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.555-0.491
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.247-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.164-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.752-1.452

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.786 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.555 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 58.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campbell delivers a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.
  • Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.54% ranks 152nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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