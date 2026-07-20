Brian Campbell betting profile: 3M Open

Campbell posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.786 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.555 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 58.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell delivers a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.