8H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Stevens' average finish has been 17th, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Stevens finished 18th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Stevens' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241869-67-69-70-13
    3/2/20231568-70-65-74-11

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Stevens is averaging 2.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350, which ranks 35th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 51st, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.127.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51307.8305.0
    Greens in Regulation %8969.23%66.98%
    Putts Per Round10129.0429.1
    Par Breakers11122.22%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance179.83%10.49%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 411 points, Stevens currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240 (he finished 59th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.720 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3502.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.127-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0460.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0961.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.5282.732

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3172-71-72-72-130
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

