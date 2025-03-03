Samuel Stevens betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Stevens' average finish has been 17th, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Stevens finished 18th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Stevens' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|3/2/2023
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
Stevens' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Stevens is averaging 2.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350, which ranks 35th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 51st, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.127.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|307.8
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|69.23%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.04
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|9.83%
|10.49%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 411 points, Stevens currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240 (he finished 59th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.720 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.350
|2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.127
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.046
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.096
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.528
|2.732
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|30
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
