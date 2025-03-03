Samuel Stevens betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.