8H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Gerard finished 11th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Gerard has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 11th.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Gerard's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20231169-67-72-68-12

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Gerard has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gerard is averaging 3.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.1308.8
    Greens in Regulation %-77.78%69.17%
    Putts Per Round-29.0028.6
    Par Breakers-34.72%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance-8.33%12.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gerard's best finishes

    • Gerard played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
    • Last season Gerard put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 15-under and finished 14th (nine shots back of the winner).

    Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.371

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gerard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-66-69-68-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-66-66-72-816
    January 16-19The American Express5167-72-67-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1569-74-74-70-146
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1766-67-71-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2568-66-68-71-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

