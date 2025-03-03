Ryan Gerard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.

Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryan Gerard has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.