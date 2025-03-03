Ryan Gerard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ryan Gerard finished 11th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Gerard has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 11th.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Gerard's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|11
|69-67-72-68
|-12
Gerard's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Gerard has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 3.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.1
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.78%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|34.72%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.33%
|12.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Gerard put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 15-under and finished 14th (nine shots back of the winner).
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.371
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
