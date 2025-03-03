Samuel Stevens betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Samuel Stevens has averaged 305 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Stevens is averaging 1.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.