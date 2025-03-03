Samuel Stevens betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Samuel Stevens struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 305 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 1.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.732 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.35 (35th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a 0.127 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|307.8
|305
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|69.23%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.04
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|9.83%
|10.49%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Stevens, who has 411 points, currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 3.999.
- Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.24.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.72.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.35
|2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.127
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.046
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.096
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.528
|2.732
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|30
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
