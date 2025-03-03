PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Samuel Stevens struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 305 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 1.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.732 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.35 (35th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a 0.127 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51307.8305
    Greens in Regulation %8969.23%66.98%
    Putts Per Round10129.0429.1
    Par Breakers11122.22%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance179.83%10.49%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Stevens, who has 411 points, currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 3.999.
    • Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.24.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.72.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.352.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.127-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0460.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0961.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.5282.732

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3172-71-72-72-130
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

