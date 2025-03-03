Justin Hastings betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last three tournaments, Hastings has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last three tournaments.

Hastings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last three tournaments.

He finished 13-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Justin Hastings has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hastings is averaging 2.442 Strokes Gained: Putting.