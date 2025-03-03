Justin Hastings betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Justin Hastings will compete at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hastings has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Hastings' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
Hastings' recent performances
- Over his last three tournaments, Hastings has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last three tournaments.
- Hastings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last three tournaments.
- He finished 13-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Justin Hastings has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hastings is averaging 2.442 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hastings is averaging 7.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
