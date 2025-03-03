Norman Xiong betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Xiong has an average finish of 53rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Xiong has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.