Norman Xiong betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 06: Norman Xiong of United States plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2025 at Country Club de Bogota on February 06, 2025 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong shot 16-under and finished ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Xiong finished ninth (with a score of 16-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Xiong's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024965-69-70-68-16

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Xiong has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Xiong has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 1.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.2317.9
    Greens in Regulation %-66.15%25.82%
    Putts Per Round-29.2328.5
    Par Breakers-27.39%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.99%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Last season Xiong played 19 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 36.8%.
    • Last season Xiong put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 53 points last season, Xiong ranked 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.962

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-67-69-70-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4068-74-75-73+216

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

