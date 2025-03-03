Andrew Novak betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.456. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that tournament, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.967), which ranked 12th in the field.