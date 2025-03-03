Andrew Novak betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he takes the course March 6-9, Andrew Novak will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot 5-under and placed 44th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Novak has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2023, Novak finished 44th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Novak's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|3/3/2022
|22
|69-67-69-74
|-9
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.846 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Novak is averaging 2.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.112.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|299
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.61%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.48
|28
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.16%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|11.9%
|13.19%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- As of now, Novak has compiled 380 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.456. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that tournament, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.967), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked second in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.047
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.112
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.463
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.332
|1.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.73
|2.874
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
