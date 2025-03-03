PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Andrew Novak will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot 5-under and placed 44th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Novak has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2023, Novak finished 44th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Novak's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20234468-72-71-72-5
    3/3/20222269-67-69-74-9

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.846 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Novak is averaging 2.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.112.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125299297.2
    Greens in Regulation %14965.61%64.58%
    Putts Per Round4328.4828
    Par Breakers14121.16%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance5311.9%13.19%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • As of now, Novak has compiled 380 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.456. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.967), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.047-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.112-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.4631.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3321.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.732.874

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-71-74-68-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW