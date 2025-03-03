Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak hits the course in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is Novak's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak is averaging 1.846 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 2.874 in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 125th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a -0.112 mark (118th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak has registered a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (141st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|299.0
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.61%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.48
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.16%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|11.90%
|13.19%
Novak's best finishes
- Although Novak has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Novak, who has 380 points, currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.456 mark ranked in the field.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.967 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked second in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.047
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.112
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.463
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.332
|1.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.730
|2.874
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
