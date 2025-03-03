PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak hits the course in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In the past five years, this is Novak's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak is averaging 1.846 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 2.874 in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 125th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a -0.112 mark (118th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak has registered a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (141st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125299.0297.2
    Greens in Regulation %14965.61%64.58%
    Putts Per Round4328.4828.0
    Par Breakers14121.16%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance5311.90%13.19%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Although Novak has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Novak, who has 380 points, currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.456 mark ranked in the field.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.967 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.047-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.112-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.4631.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3321.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.7302.874

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-71-74-68-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
