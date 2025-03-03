Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.

Novak is averaging 1.846 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.