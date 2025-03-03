Karl Vilips betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips is a part of the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Vilips' first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Vilips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vilips is averaging -1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' best Strokes Gained performances
Vilips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
