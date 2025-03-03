Karl Vilips betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Vilips has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Vilips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.