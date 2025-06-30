PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway prepares to play a shot from the ninth tee alongside his caddie during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway prepares to play a shot from the ninth tee alongside his caddie during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the $8.4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the John Deere Classic.

    Ventura's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC76-72+6

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1710.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.065-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.274-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1300.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0380.181

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.065 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW