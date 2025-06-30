Kris Ventura betting profile: John Deere Classic
Kris Ventura of Norway prepares to play a shot from the ninth tee alongside his caddie during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the $8.4 million purse.
Ventura's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+6
At the John Deere Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.171
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.065
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.274
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.130
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.038
|0.181
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.065 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
