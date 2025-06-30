Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic
Carson Young of the United States watches his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Carson Young will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll look to improve on his T5 finish in last year's tournament where he shot an impressive 23-under par.
Carson Young's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 23-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Carson Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
Carson Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Carson Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.288
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.124
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.331
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.080
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.247
|-0.148
Carson Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.124 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young is delivering a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
