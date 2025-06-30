PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States watches his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll look to improve on his T5 finish in last year's tournament where he shot an impressive 23-under par.

    Latest odds for Young at the John Deere Classic.

    Carson Young's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T567-65-66-63-23
    2023MC75-71+4

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 23-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Carson Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750

    Carson Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Carson Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2880.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.124-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.331-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0800.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.247-0.148

    Carson Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.124 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young is delivering a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

