Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic

Young is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.124 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young is delivering a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.