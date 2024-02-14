PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Ludvig Åberg concluded the weekend at -16, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In the past five years, this is Åberg's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Åberg's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -15.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Åberg has an average of 1.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 5.320 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.982 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked sixth, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg ranked 107th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.006, while he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.33%.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 42nd last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance6317.1304.6
    Greens in Regulation %373.33%76.90%
    Putts Per Round5928.7028.9
    Par Breakers327.78%30.12%
    Bogey Avoidance411.33%8.19%

    Åberg's Best Finishes

    • Åberg, who played 14 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -29 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Åberg earned 254 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.224.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 4.373 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg put up his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.606. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.407, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.302) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9821.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0061.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2090.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3221.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.5075.320

    Åberg's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-70-73-73-2--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6172-71-73-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-72-71-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.