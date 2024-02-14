Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Ludvig Åberg concluded the weekend at -16, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 aiming for an improved score.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Åberg's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -15.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Åberg has an average of 1.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 5.320 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.982 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked sixth, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg ranked 107th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.006, while he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.33%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 42nd last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|76.90%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|30.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|8.19%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg, who played 14 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -29 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Åberg earned 254 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.224.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 4.373 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg put up his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.606. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.407, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.302) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|1.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|1.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|5.320
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
