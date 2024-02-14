Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.224.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 4.373 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg put up his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.606. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.407, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.