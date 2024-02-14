Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished first once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.

Dunlap has an average of 1.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.