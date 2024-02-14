Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after an 80th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished first once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap has an average of 1.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of -6.855 in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|38.03%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|26.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|14.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.855
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.