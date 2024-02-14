Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.624. He finished 13th in that event.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.279, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.