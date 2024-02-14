PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Denny McCarthy shot -7 and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • McCarthy last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -7.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 1.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 2.169 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season ranked 90th on TOUR, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 85th on TOUR with an average of 0.102 per round. Additionally, he ranked 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143295.5283.6
    Greens in Regulation %10166.94%74.27%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.5
    Par Breakers8422.11%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%7.60%

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • McCarthy last season played 30 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Last season McCarthy had his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC. He shot -27 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • McCarthy's 1179 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.624. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.279, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1021.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1430.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7241.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.0042.169

    McCarthy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-71-64-71-758
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-69+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-72-69-72-761
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-69-72-70-140
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.