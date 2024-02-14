Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy shot -7 and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- McCarthy's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- McCarthy last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -7.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 1.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 2.169 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season ranked 90th on TOUR, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 85th on TOUR with an average of 0.102 per round. Additionally, he ranked 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.5
|283.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.94%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|84
|22.11%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|7.60%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy last season played 30 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Last season McCarthy had his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC. He shot -27 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- McCarthy's 1179 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.624. He finished 13th in that event.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.279, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.102
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.143
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.724
|1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.004
|2.169
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.