Bill Haas Betting Profile: The American Express
Bill Haas looks to show better in the 2024 The American Express than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Haas has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -12.
- Haas missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Haas' Recent Performances
- Haas has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Haas has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haas has an average of -2.952 in his past five tournaments.
Haas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.54%
|65.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.26%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|13.74%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' Best Finishes
- Haas, who played 11 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- Last season Haas put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 11th with a score of -12 (nine shots back of the winner).
- Haas placed 211th in the FedExCup standings with 65 points last season.
Haas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.952
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-74
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|71
|72-68-70-73
|+3
|3
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|11
|67-69-74-66
|-12
|34
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|23
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|70
|69-71-73-71
|E
|3
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.