Bill Haas Betting Profile: The American Express

Haas has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been -7.

Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Haas has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.