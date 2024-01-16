Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee will play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California. In his most recent tournament he finished sixth in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting -6 at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Lee's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Lee's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 323.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 4.324 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 8.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.5
|323.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.49%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.95
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.64%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Last season Lee participated in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Last season Lee put up his best performance at the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. He shot -5 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Lee's 399 points last season placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|8.317
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|68-69-73-66
|-4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-70-66-76
|-8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.