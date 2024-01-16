PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at -2, good for a 72nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 looking for an improved score.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Dahmen has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2021.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -1.732 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging 2.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season, which ranked 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen had a 0.114 mark (83rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 188th last season, while he averaged 29.30 putts per round (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136296.1307.4
    Greens in Regulation %9667.09%75.31%
    Putts Per Round14429.3030.4
    Par Breakers16320.17%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14314.86%10.19%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times (60%).
    • Last season Dahmen had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -17 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Dahmen accumulated 519 points last season, which ranked him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.437.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 5.375 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 3.112 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1842.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1141.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1190.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting188-0.603-1.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.1862.836

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Dahmen's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1371-68-68-70-1154
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3766-72-68-66-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-67-66-71-847
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship368-67-66-65-18125
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open967-68-68-71-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic567-64-72-64-1593
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4175-66-72-70-412
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5073-68-72-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-71-73-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6173-69-73-74+55
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-71-69-72-35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC66-75-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

