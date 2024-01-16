Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.437.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 5.375 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 3.112 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.