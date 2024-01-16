Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 65th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.

Hayden Buckley has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.