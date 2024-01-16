Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley takes the course in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Buckley has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 65th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.132 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season ranked 10th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley had a -0.104 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 86th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.4
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.57%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|12.85%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley last season played 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
- Last season Buckley's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot -14 and finished fifth.
- Buckley earned 754 points last season, which ranked him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.130 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.419, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked second in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.104
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|191
|-0.535
|-1.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.023
|-3.132
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Buckley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|71-70-72-65
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|100
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|68-68-71-71
|-6
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-66-69-69
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-64-68
|-17
|300
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|66-80
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-69-72-68
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.