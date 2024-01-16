PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley takes the course in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Buckley at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Buckley has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 65th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.132 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season ranked 10th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley had a -0.104 mark (130th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 86th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65304.4303.4
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%73.26%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.7
    Par Breakers14920.57%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%12.85%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley last season played 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
    • Last season Buckley's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot -14 and finished fifth.
    • Buckley earned 754 points last season, which ranked him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.130 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.419, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked second in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6110.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.104-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green191-0.535-1.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.051-1.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.023-3.132

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Buckley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1971-70-72-65-1043
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2068-69-68-65-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP568-68-64-68-12100
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5968-68-71-71-65
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-66-69-69-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-64-68-17300
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC66-80+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-69-72-68-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-78+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC69-77+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

