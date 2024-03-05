PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Chappell finished 15th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Chappell has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -11.
    • Chappell finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Chappell is averaging 1.834 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.708 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Chappell .

    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84302.0299.0
    Greens in Regulation %7168.06%50.00%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.4
    Par Breakers11321.53%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%14.93%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Chappell had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of -11 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 138 points last season, Chappell finished 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.165-0.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.121-1.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.073-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0401.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.157-1.708

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1670-70-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-71-69-74-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-67-66-69-1033
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.