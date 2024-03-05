Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 38th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Chappell is averaging 1.834 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.