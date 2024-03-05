Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell finished 15th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Chappell has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -11.
- Chappell finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell is averaging 1.834 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.708 Strokes Gained: Total.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.06%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|14.93%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Chappell had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of -11 (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 138 points last season, Chappell finished 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.165
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.121
|-1.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.073
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.157
|-1.708
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|70-70-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-71-69-74
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.