Top 100 watch: Stakes rise as PGA Tour returns to Los Cabos

This is uncharted territory for the veteran of 294 starts on the PGA Tour. He qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of his first 10 seasons. Now he needs a solo fifth at the World Wide Technology Championship just to have a chance to climb into the top 100 in points for full Tour status with the finish line on the horizon. In the first five stops of the FedExCup Fall, seven golfers rose from outside to inside the bubble, with at least one in every tournament, so there’s been some action that can be encouraging for guys as it keeps others honest. Notwithstanding a pair of victories, one of the big reasons why he’s been able to sustain his position among fully exempt members throughout his career is a hot putter. For the large part, his ball-striking has been the foundation that allows for an unexpectedly dazzling game on the greens, but it’s been muted to the tune of two top 10s among just four top 25s this year. Both match career lows.