Running with Rick: Endless reasons to be optimistic about Blades Brown in Mexico

If you like volatility, look no further than Ben Silverman. He’s missed the cut in seven of his last 12 starts, but he’s also finished T3 twice in that span. His last two starts (T3 in Bermuda and T19 at Vidanta Vallarta) are his two best statistical results of 2026 – by a mile! He’s gained more than five strokes off the tee and more than nine on approach in those eight rounds. He’s lost strokes putting in both starts, which is unusual because Silverman is a significantly above-average putter. The idea is that he can continue to hit it well and simply get back to his putting baseline, which would produce a high finish.