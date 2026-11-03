Running with Rick: Endless reasons to be optimistic about Blades Brown in Mexico
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Running with Rick: Three solid putters who can win World Wide Technology
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The PGA Tour continues in Mexico this week for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas. Last week, at Vidanta Vallarta, it was all about distance. The bombers could let it fly into the fifth-widest fairways on the schedule without worrying much about where the ball finished. It will be much the same this week at El Cardonal. The fairways are enormous, there’s no rough to speak of and the field hit 88.7% of its fairways here last year, the highest rate of any event on the PGA Tour schedule.
When players at El Cardonal do miss a fairway, shots can end up in sand, native desert or worse. Over the last three editions, each missed fairway has cost players about 0.74 strokes – one of the most expensive misses on the Tour calendar. It’s also twice the penalty for missing the fairway last week at Vidanta Vallarta. Don’t expect too many missed fairways for the field, but when they occur, they could be painful.
This Tiger Woods design has produced three different winners in its three years on the schedule: Erik van Rooyen (2023), Austin Eckroat (2024) and Ben Griffin (2025) – and all three are back in the 120-man field this week. Griffin returns as the defending champion after a T4 at VidantaWorld, where he gained 10.44 strokes on the field. He is firmly at the top of the odds board as one of the favorites. There are seven different players between +1400 and +2900 on the odds board this week, which implies that this event is wide open with plenty of evenly matched players.
Here are a few of my favorite plays for this week’s World Wide Technology, using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
There aren’t many golfers whose 2026 can match Jackson Koivun’s year. He won the 3M Open in July, finished T5 in Asheville and played on the winning Presidents Cup team. In 34 PGA Tour rounds across the last 12 months, he’s gained 1.28 strokes per round, second-best in this field.
What makes him a fit for El Cardonal is how he gets those strokes. Koivun hits 74.9% of his fairways and 73.8% of his greens in regulation, fourth in this field in both. That’s a rare combination of distance and accuracy that allows him to separate from his peers significantly off the tee.
That’s not his only strength. In fact, he’s gaining strokes in all four major categories this year. He’s already building a solid resume, and his upside is off the charts. I’ll be deploying Koivun in the top-10 market at +172.
Jackson Koivun nearly drains 165-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 12 at Bank of Utah
Justin Lower has been playing solid golf and should be buoyed by his course history when he arrives in Los Cabos again this year. He’s played in all three editions at El Cardonal, finishing T23, T2 and T31, respectively, and he’s gained 1.87 strokes per round across those 12 rounds. That’s fifth-best in the field among players with at least eight rounds here. On paper, this shouldn’t be a great course for Lower, but it’s difficult to ignore the results. It reminds me of how well Brian Campbell plays at Vidanta Vallarta for absolutely no reason that models can figure out. Golf is weird like that!
Lower’s overall body of work this year has been less consistent. He’s struggled to post high finishes, but he has made five of his last six cuts, including a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship, his highest finish of the year. That stretch also includes a T40 at Vidanta Vallarta, where he gained 3.39 strokes from tee to green. There are enough breadcrumbs there, combined with his course history, to make Lower a reasonable value option for this week. I’m willing to back him in the top-20 market, where he is currently priced at +405.
If you like volatility, look no further than Ben Silverman. He’s missed the cut in seven of his last 12 starts, but he’s also finished T3 twice in that span. His last two starts (T3 in Bermuda and T19 at Vidanta Vallarta) are his two best statistical results of 2026 – by a mile! He’s gained more than five strokes off the tee and more than nine on approach in those eight rounds. He’s lost strokes putting in both starts, which is unusual because Silverman is a significantly above-average putter. The idea is that he can continue to hit it well and simply get back to his putting baseline, which would produce a high finish.
He made his El Cardonal debut last year, finishing T21, which included a 64 on Sunday that beat the field average by nearly four strokes. Silverman is going to miss some cuts, so I’ll be targeting his upside with the hope of being rewarded for my risk. I’m clicking his name in the top-10 market at +740.
I’ve spent much of this year raving about Blades Brown and throwing every positive adjective that I can think of at this young man. He continues to reward me for those remarks and is putting together one of my favorite stat profiles of 2026. His last six starts have produced five top-20 finishes, including a runner-up at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and a T19 last week at Vidanta Vallarta.
Blades Brown reaches par-5 No. 3 in two, makes eagle at Mexico Open
He was dominant off the tee last week, gaining 5.29 strokes to the field and hitting 90.4% of his fairways while averaging 316.6 yards. His strokes-gained number was second only to Marco Penge. His iron play might be even better than his driver! Brown has gained strokes on approach in 12 straight starts, and he doesn’t seem to be getting worn down at all. He’s played 30 times this year, which is tied for the most of anyone in this field. But hey, he’s 19 – how could he possibly be tired?!
There are endless reasons to be optimistic about Brown for the next 10 years and for this week in Los Cabos, which is why he is my pick to win the World Wide Technology Championship at +3100.
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