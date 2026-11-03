Sleeper Picks: Who's a value play at World Wide Technology Championship?

Ben Silverman (+240) ... When browsing in his vicinity in this market for the World Wide Technology Championship, there are others who present as likelier to deliver based on what they’ve achieved, their projected floors and other factors. Collectively, they help explain why they’re as long or longer than expected relative to the Canadian in a vacuum. However, he’s having a moment while those others are scuffling, so we’re seeing that crossover on the board. He’s 231st in the Official World Golf Ranking and 116th in the FedExCup, but he’s not even eligible to be ranked officially in the stats because he’s logged only 49 rounds (in 17 starts). That’s due in part to having missed nine cuts but also to limited playing time as he’s been saddled with the third of three tiers of conditional status. But he’s as high as he is in the FedExCup thanks to a pair of T3s, the more recent of which came just two weeks ago at the weather-shortened Bermuda Butterfield Championship. Proving that it wasn’t a fluke benefited by placement after three rounds, he piggybacked it with a steady T19 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Now he gets a second crack at El Cardonal at Diamante where he finished T21 last year.