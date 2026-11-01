Points and payouts: See what each player took home from VidantaWorld Mexico Open

If there’s such a thing as grinding one’s way to a five-stroke victory, Andrew Novak showed how at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Yet, when he posted 25-under 259 on Sunday, not only had he established the tournament record in its fifth edition as a PGA Tour stop, but he also led the tournament in Strokes Gained: Putting. Those aren’t the hallmarks of a struggle, but no two romps are identical and all that matters is the achievement.