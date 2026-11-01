Points and payouts: See what each player took home from VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Highlights | Round 4 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Andrew Novak secures 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with first individual Tour title
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Players in This Article
Andrew Novak secures 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with first individual Tour title
If there’s such a thing as grinding one’s way to a five-stroke victory, Andrew Novak showed how at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Yet, when he posted 25-under 259 on Sunday, not only had he established the tournament record in its fifth edition as a PGA Tour stop, but he also led the tournament in Strokes Gained: Putting. Those aren’t the hallmarks of a struggle, but no two romps are identical and all that matters is the achievement.
Once he signed for a 2-under 69 in his final round at Vidanta World Golf Course, Novak secured 500 FedExCup points and $1,080,000 of the $6 million prize fund. It’s his second PGA Tour title but first while playing as a single.
For more details on how unusual this win transpired and other nuggets about the outcome, continue reading beneath the breakdown of the 67 professionals and one red-hot amateur who survived the cut in the front half of a fortnight in Mexico.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Andrew Novak
|259 / -25
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|T2
|Steven Fisk
|264 / -20
|245.000
|$534,000.00
|T2
|Kristoffer Ventura
|264 / -20
|245.000
|$534,000.00
|T4
|Mackenzie Hughes
|265 / -19
|122.500
|$270,000.00
|T4
|Ben Griffin
|265 / -19
|n/a (top 50)
|$270,000.00
|T6
|Erik van Rooyen
|266 / -18
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Brian Campbell
|266 / -18
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Tom Kim
|266 / -18
|n/a (top 50)
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Pierceson Coody
|266 / -18
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Doug Ghim
|266 / -18
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T11
|Trace Crowe
|267 / -17
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Kensei Hirata
|267 / -17
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Max Greyserman
|267 / -17
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Matthieu Pavon
|267 / -17
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|15
|Kihei Akina - a
|268 / -16
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T16
|Jordan Smith
|269 / -15
|51.000
|$103,500.00
|T16
|Ben James
|269 / -15
|51.000
|$103,500.00
|T16
|Neal Shipley
|269 / -15
|51.000
|$103,500.00
|T19
|Cameron Tankersley
|270 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$82,500.00
|T19
|Ben Silverman
|270 / -14
|44.000
|$82,500.00
|T19
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|270 / -14
|44.000
|$82,500.00
|T19
|Blades Brown
|270 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$82,500.00
|T23
|Vince Whaley
|271 / -13
|34.833
|$56,000.00
|T23
|Denny McCarthy
|271 / -13
|34.833
|$56,000.00
|T23
|Karl Vilips
|271 / -13
|34.833
|$56,000.00
|T23
|Keita Nakajima
|271 / -13
|34.833
|$56,000.00
|T23
|Harry Hall
|271 / -13
|34.833
|$56,000.00
|T23
|Chandler Phillips
|271 / -13
|34.833
|$56,000.00
|T29
|Jesper Svensson
|272 / -12
|26.500
|$41,100.00
|T29
|Garrick Higgo
|272 / -12
|26.500
|$41,100.00
|T29
|Max McGreevy
|272 / -12
|26.500
|$41,100.00
|T29
|Haotong Li
|272 / -12
|26.500
|$41,100.00
|T29
|Luke Clanton
|272 / -12
|26.500
|$41,100.00
|T34
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|273 / -11
|19.500
|$32,000.00
|T34
|Alvaro Ortiz
|273 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$32,000.00
|T34
|Gordon Sargent
|273 / -11
|19.500
|$32,000.00
|T34
|Joel Dahmen
|273 / -11
|19.500
|$32,000.00
|T34
|Jackson Suber
|273 / -11
|19.500
|$32,000.00
|T34
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|273 / -11
|19.500
|$32,000.00
|T40
|Garrett Endicott
|274 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Justin Lower
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Marco Penge
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Adam Hadwin
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Zecheng Dou
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Rafael Campos
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Chad Ramey
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Cam Davis
|274 / -10
|12.688
|$23,100.00
|T48
|Hayden Springer
|276 / -8
|8.250
|$15,920.00
|T48
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|276 / -8
|8.250
|$15,920.00
|T48
|Mac Meissner
|276 / -8
|8.250
|$15,920.00
|T48
|John Daly II
|276 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,920.00
|T48
|Beau Hossler
|276 / -8
|8.250
|$15,920.00
|T48
|Corey Conners
|276 / -8
|8.250
|$15,920.00
|T54
|Marcelo Rozo
|277 / -7
|5.975
|$14,190.00
|T54
|Austin Eckroat
|277 / -7
|5.975
|$14,190.00
|T54
|Jeffrey Kang
|277 / -7
|5.975
|$14,190.00
|T54
|Patrick Fishburn
|277 / -7
|5.975
|$14,190.00
|T58
|Brice Garnett
|278 / -6
|5.200
|$13,740.00
|T58
|A.J. Ewart
|278 / -6
|5.200
|$13,740.00
|T58
|Emiliano Grillo
|278 / -6
|5.200
|$13,740.00
|T61
|Nick Hardy
|279 / -5
|4.700
|$13,440.00
|T61
|Dylan Wu
|279 / -5
|4.700
|$13,440.00
|63
|Tyler Duncan
|280 / -4
|4.400
|$13,260.00
|T64
|David Skinns
|281 / -3
|4.100
|$13,080.00
|T64
|Paul Peterson
|281 / -3
|4.100
|$13,080.00
|66
|Max Homa
|282 / -2
|3.800
|$12,900.00
|67
|Jeremy Paul
|283 / -1
|3.600
|$12,780.00
|68
|Chandler Blanchet
|284 / E
|3.400
|$12,660.00
Novak’s Sunday 69 got him to the finish line, but the field averaged 68.382 for the round. And after gaining 12.328 strokes on the field with his putter across his first three rounds, he surrendered 4.098 strokes in his last lap of Vidanta Vallarta to rank second-to-last for the day. It was that kind of week of extremes for the 31-year-old in his fourth appearance.
When Novak carded a 4-under 67 in his opening round at Vidanta Vallarta, he sat five shots back of the overnight leader, Karl Vilips. A day later, Novak vaulted to the top of the leaderboard with a 10-under 61 (with a bogey on a par 5) that matched the course record and yielded a three-stroke margin. A bogey-free, 9-under 62 in his third round ballooned his cushion to six. With an aggregate of 123 in the middle rounds, he came within one swing of tying the PGA Tour record for consecutive rounds.
Steven Fisk and Kristoffer Ventura shared runner-up honors. Both were among five who carded a field-low, 8-under 63 in the final round. While Fisk has a pair of PGA Tour wins, including the ISCO Championship in July, it’s the second time that winless Ventura has finished T2. Coincidentally, his first was in Novak’s title defense of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this season. So, while Novak now has trophies for individual and team events, Ventura can claim silvers in both formats.
Both Novak (53rd) and Fisk (54th) crashed into the bubble for the first Aon Next 10 of 2027. Novak’s victory lifted him 36 slots; Fisk climbed 16. They displaced Harris English (63rd) and Ricky Castillo (64th), neither of whom pegged it in Mexico.
Ventura’s podium elevated him 32 spots in the FedExCup to 76th. Max Greyserman (96th) joined him with a T11 that boosted him seven spots. Taylor Pendrith (102nd), who missed the cut, and idle Brandt Snedeker (103rd) were bumped outside the top 100.
Elsewhere at Vidanta Vallarta, defending champion Brian Campbell checked up seven shots back of Novak for a slice of sixth place. It’s easily his best finish since he won the John Deere Classic in the summer of 2025. Vilips stumbled to a second-round 74 and eventually came to rest at T23, a dozen shots off Novak’s pace.
BYU sophomore Kihei Akina finished alone in 15th place. That follows a solo ninth at the Bank of Utah Championship and a T17 in Bermuda. He’s up to 12 points in PGA Tour University Accelerated.
Novak’s partner en route to his breakthrough title at TPC Louisiana in 2025, Ben Griffin, finished T4 at Vidanta Vallarta. Griffin now heads to the World Wide Technology Championship to defend his third title.