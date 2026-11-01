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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player took home from VidantaWorld Mexico Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Highlights | Round 4 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Highlights | Round 4 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Andrew Novak secures 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with first individual Tour title

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Written by Rob Bolton

Andrew Novak secures 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with first individual Tour title

If there’s such a thing as grinding one’s way to a five-stroke victory, Andrew Novak showed how at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Yet, when he posted 25-under 259 on Sunday, not only had he established the tournament record in its fifth edition as a PGA Tour stop, but he also led the tournament in Strokes Gained: Putting. Those aren’t the hallmarks of a struggle, but no two romps are identical and all that matters is the achievement.

Once he signed for a 2-under 69 in his final round at Vidanta World Golf Course, Novak secured 500 FedExCup points and $1,080,000 of the $6 million prize fund. It’s his second PGA Tour title but first while playing as a single.

For more details on how unusual this win transpired and other nuggets about the outcome, continue reading beneath the breakdown of the 67 professionals and one red-hot amateur who survived the cut in the front half of a fortnight in Mexico.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Andrew Novak259 / -25500.000$1,080,000.00
T2Steven Fisk264 / -20245.000$534,000.00
T2Kristoffer Ventura264 / -20245.000$534,000.00
T4Mackenzie Hughes265 / -19122.500$270,000.00
T4Ben Griffin265 / -19n/a (top 50)$270,000.00
T6Erik van Rooyen266 / -1886.000$189,300.00
T6Brian Campbell266 / -1886.000$189,300.00
T6Tom Kim266 / -18n/a (top 50)$189,300.00
T6Pierceson Coody266 / -1886.000$189,300.00
T6Doug Ghim266 / -1886.000$189,300.00
T11Trace Crowe267 / -1763.000$133,500.00
T11Kensei Hirata267 / -1763.000$133,500.00
T11Max Greyserman267 / -1763.000$133,500.00
T11Matthieu Pavon267 / -1763.000$133,500.00
15Kihei Akina - a268 / -16n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T16Jordan Smith269 / -1551.000$103,500.00
T16Ben James269 / -1551.000$103,500.00
T16Neal Shipley269 / -1551.000$103,500.00
T19Cameron Tankersley270 / -14n/a (non-member)$82,500.00
T19Ben Silverman270 / -1444.000$82,500.00
T19Christiaan Bezuidenhout270 / -1444.000$82,500.00
T19Blades Brown270 / -14n/a (non-member)$82,500.00
T23Vince Whaley271 / -1334.833$56,000.00
T23Denny McCarthy271 / -1334.833$56,000.00
T23Karl Vilips271 / -1334.833$56,000.00
T23Keita Nakajima271 / -1334.833$56,000.00
T23Harry Hall271 / -1334.833$56,000.00
T23Chandler Phillips271 / -1334.833$56,000.00
T29Jesper Svensson272 / -1226.500$41,100.00
T29Garrick Higgo272 / -1226.500$41,100.00
T29Max McGreevy272 / -1226.500$41,100.00
T29Haotong Li272 / -1226.500$41,100.00
T29Luke Clanton272 / -1226.500$41,100.00
T34Sudarshan Yellamaraju273 / -1119.500$32,000.00
T34Alvaro Ortiz273 / -11n/a (non-member)$32,000.00
T34Gordon Sargent273 / -1119.500$32,000.00
T34Joel Dahmen273 / -1119.500$32,000.00
T34Jackson Suber273 / -1119.500$32,000.00
T34Adrien Dumont de Chassart273 / -1119.500$32,000.00
T40Garrett Endicott274 / -10n/a (non-member)$23,100.00
T40Justin Lower274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T40Marco Penge274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T40Adam Hadwin274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T40Zecheng Dou274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T40Rafael Campos274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T40Chad Ramey274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T40Cam Davis274 / -1012.688$23,100.00
T48Hayden Springer276 / -88.250$15,920.00
T48Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen276 / -88.250$15,920.00
T48Mac Meissner276 / -88.250$15,920.00
T48John Daly II276 / -8n/a (non-member)$15,920.00
T48Beau Hossler276 / -88.250$15,920.00
T48Corey Conners276 / -88.250$15,920.00
T54Marcelo Rozo277 / -75.975$14,190.00
T54Austin Eckroat277 / -75.975$14,190.00
T54Jeffrey Kang277 / -75.975$14,190.00
T54Patrick Fishburn277 / -75.975$14,190.00
T58Brice Garnett278 / -65.200$13,740.00
T58A.J. Ewart278 / -65.200$13,740.00
T58Emiliano Grillo278 / -65.200$13,740.00
T61Nick Hardy279 / -54.700$13,440.00
T61Dylan Wu279 / -54.700$13,440.00
63Tyler Duncan280 / -44.400$13,260.00
T64David Skinns281 / -34.100$13,080.00
T64Paul Peterson281 / -34.100$13,080.00
66Max Homa282 / -23.800$12,900.00
67Jeremy Paul283 / -13.600$12,780.00
68Chandler Blanchet284 / E3.400$12,660.00

Novak’s Sunday 69 got him to the finish line, but the field averaged 68.382 for the round. And after gaining 12.328 strokes on the field with his putter across his first three rounds, he surrendered 4.098 strokes in his last lap of Vidanta Vallarta to rank second-to-last for the day. It was that kind of week of extremes for the 31-year-old in his fourth appearance.

When Novak carded a 4-under 67 in his opening round at Vidanta Vallarta, he sat five shots back of the overnight leader, Karl Vilips. A day later, Novak vaulted to the top of the leaderboard with a 10-under 61 (with a bogey on a par 5) that matched the course record and yielded a three-stroke margin. A bogey-free, 9-under 62 in his third round ballooned his cushion to six. With an aggregate of 123 in the middle rounds, he came within one swing of tying the PGA Tour record for consecutive rounds.

Steven Fisk and Kristoffer Ventura shared runner-up honors. Both were among five who carded a field-low, 8-under 63 in the final round. While Fisk has a pair of PGA Tour wins, including the ISCO Championship in July, it’s the second time that winless Ventura has finished T2. Coincidentally, his first was in Novak’s title defense of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this season. So, while Novak now has trophies for individual and team events, Ventura can claim silvers in both formats.

Both Novak (53rd) and Fisk (54th) crashed into the bubble for the first Aon Next 10 of 2027. Novak’s victory lifted him 36 slots; Fisk climbed 16. They displaced Harris English (63rd) and Ricky Castillo (64th), neither of whom pegged it in Mexico.

Ventura’s podium elevated him 32 spots in the FedExCup to 76th. Max Greyserman (96th) joined him with a T11 that boosted him seven spots. Taylor Pendrith (102nd), who missed the cut, and idle Brandt Snedeker (103rd) were bumped outside the top 100.

Elsewhere at Vidanta Vallarta, defending champion Brian Campbell checked up seven shots back of Novak for a slice of sixth place. It’s easily his best finish since he won the John Deere Classic in the summer of 2025. Vilips stumbled to a second-round 74 and eventually came to rest at T23, a dozen shots off Novak’s pace.

BYU sophomore Kihei Akina finished alone in 15th place. That follows a solo ninth at the Bank of Utah Championship and a T17 in Bermuda. He’s up to 12 points in PGA Tour University Accelerated.

Novak’s partner en route to his breakthrough title at TPC Louisiana in 2025, Ben Griffin, finished T4 at Vidanta Vallarta. Griffin now heads to the World Wide Technology Championship to defend his third title.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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