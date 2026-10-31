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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-23
Thru
F

-23

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-23
Thru
F

2

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

2

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
Thru
F

3

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

3

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T4

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T4

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T4

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T4

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T7

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T7

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T7

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T7

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T9

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T9

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T9

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T9

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T9

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T9

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T9

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T9

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T13

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T13

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T13

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T13

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T13

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T13

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-12
Thru
F
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3H AGO

Andrew Novak goes low again for 62, builds six-shot lead at VidantaWorld Mexico Open

3 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Andrew Novak's Round 3 highlights from VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Andrew Novak's Round 3 highlights from VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Written by Associated Press

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Andrew Novak built a comfortable lead at the turn and then poured it on, going 5-under par on the first five holes of the back nine on his way to a 9-under 62, building a six-shot lead Saturday at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

About the only thing Novak did wrong at Vidanta Vallarta was losing the handle on a club twirl at the par-5 12th while admiring a 279-yard shot that settled 20 feet away for an eagle.

That was part of his sublime stretch of three birdies and an eagle that stretched his lead to as many as seven shots. It was such a great day for Novak that even when he had a lie in the rough with a golf ball well below his feet, he hammered that out to 6 feet on the 14th and made birdie.

Novak was at 23-under 190, primed for his first individual title on the PGA Tour. His lone victory was with Ben Griffin in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year.

He had the low round of Saturday while playing in the last group, and he goes into the final round coming off scores of 61-62.

"Very much the same, maybe a little sloppy at the end," Novak said when comparing Friday to Saturday's round. "But the putter saved it."


Andrew Novak's sensational second leading to eagle is the Shot of the Day

Andrew Novak's sensational second leading to eagle is the Shot of the Day


He holed a 6-foot par on the 16th and made a 10-foot par putt on the 17th after coming up short.

Matthieu Pavon of France birdied his last two holes for a 65 to get within six shots. Doug Ghim had a 64 and was another shot behind.

"It makes it easier for me to be in my own bubble because I know that something significant would probably need to happen for me to have a chance tomorrow," Ghim said. "I'll do my best to put any pressure on him and see what happens."

Pavon needs something special, too, though he already is having a good week if he can hold his position. His two-year exemption from winning at Torrey Pines in 2024 runs out this year. Pavon came to Mexico at No. 140 in the FedExCup. A runner-up finish would move him just inside the top 100 (currently projected 94th).

Kihei Akina, a 20-year-old sophomore at BYU, settled down after a bogey-bogey start and posted a 68. He was nine shots behind in a tie for seventh. Another finish in the top 10 would give him his 13th point in the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. A collegiate player earns Tour membership if they reach 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility.

Everyone is chasing Novak, who has made only three bogeys through 54 holes.

"You want to back up a really low round with something low, but you don't usually expect that," Novak said. "You expect usually there's going to be some give, and you've just got to be patient with it the next day. I still kind of came out firing today, was throwing some darts, making putts and trying to stay out of my own way."

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R3
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-23
Thru
F

-23

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-23
Thru
F

2

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

2

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
Thru
F

3

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

3

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T4

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T4

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T4

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T4

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-15
Thru
F
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