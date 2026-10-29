Nick Hardy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nick Hardy missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025, posting rounds of 69-72 before being eliminated. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on that result.
Hardy's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T71
|69-66-77
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|71-67-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.068
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.449
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.063
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.413
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.731
|-0.679
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 193rd on the Tour.
- He is averaging 302.9 yards in Driving Distance this season, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee stands at 0.068.
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.449 this season, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.87%.
- Around the green, Hardy holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.063 this season.
- On the putting surface, Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.413, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.68% of the time this season, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.74%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.