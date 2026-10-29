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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

-3

1

USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

2

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
4

-2

2

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
4

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
4

-1

T3

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
4

T3

Jeremy Paul
GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

-1

T3

GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

T3

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Taylor Pendrith
CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Tony Finau
USA
T. Finau
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

-1

T3

USA
T. Finau
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

-1

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

T3

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

-1

T3

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

T13

Camilo Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T13

COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

T13

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T13

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

T13

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T13

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
E
Thru
4
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31M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Nick Hardy missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025, posting rounds of 69-72 before being eliminated. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Hardy at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Hardy's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7169-66-77-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4871-67-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2166-68-70-66-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC79-73+12--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • He has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0680.091
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.449-0.395
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.063-0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.413-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.731-0.679

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 193rd on the Tour.
  • He is averaging 302.9 yards in Driving Distance this season, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee stands at 0.068.
  • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.449 this season, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.87%.
  • Around the green, Hardy holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.063 this season.
  • On the putting surface, Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.413, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.68% of the time this season, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.74%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

-3

1

USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

2

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
4

-2

2

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
4

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*
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