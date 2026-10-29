Nick Hardy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hardy has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 193rd on the Tour.

He is averaging 302.9 yards in Driving Distance this season, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee stands at 0.068.

Hardy's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.449 this season, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.87%.

Around the green, Hardy holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.063 this season.