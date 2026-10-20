Top 100 watch: Youth, vets alike hover around FedExCup bubble

When he was the valedictorian of PGA Tour University in 2025, he secured fully exempt status as a member through this season. Alas, he’s made only 11 starts due to an extended absence to recover from multiple maladies in his right ankle and foot. The unintentional five months off positions the lefty to open 2027 with a medical extension. It wouldn’t guarantee status for the entire season, but he’s returned from the injuries like he won’t need it, anyway. In his second start since getting back inside the ropes, he rallied for a share of third place at the Bank of Utah Championship. Another one could vault him into the top-100 bubble with time to spare. An additional upshot specific to him is that his body and mind have rested all the while his peers are wearing the long season. He missed the cut in his debut at Port Royal Golf Course last year.