Top 100 watch: Youth, vets alike hover around FedExCup bubble

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Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Aaron Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
David Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
Cameron Champ
USA
C. Champ
USA
C. Champ
Robert Streb
USA
R. Streb
USA
R. Streb
Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
USA
E. Cole
Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
USA
L. Glover
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Running with Rick: Three sneaky players who can contend at Butterfield Bermuda

Running with Rick: Three sneaky players who can contend at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Rob Bolton

NOTE: For every tournament until the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA Tour members who are committed to the next one, outside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2027 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.

David Ford

  • Age: 24
  • FedExCup rank: 125
  • Seasons on the PGA Tour: Two
  • Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +3400

When he was the valedictorian of PGA Tour University in 2025, he secured fully exempt status as a member through this season. Alas, he’s made only 11 starts due to an extended absence to recover from multiple maladies in his right ankle and foot. The unintentional five months off positions the lefty to open 2027 with a medical extension. It wouldn’t guarantee status for the entire season, but he’s returned from the injuries like he won’t need it, anyway. In his second start since getting back inside the ropes, he rallied for a share of third place at the Bank of Utah Championship. Another one could vault him into the top-100 bubble with time to spare. An additional upshot specific to him is that his body and mind have rested all the while his peers are wearing the long season. He missed the cut in his debut at Port Royal Golf Course last year.


David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah


Lucas Glover

  • Age: 46
  • FedExCup rank: 108
  • Seasons on the PGA Tour: 23
  • Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +11000

The six-time PGA Tour winner is a top 20 at Port Royal, away from crashing into the top 100 of the FedExCup. He looked to have that and better lined up in his last visit in 2024 when he sat T5 after three rounds, only to waste the work with a closing 77 to finish what is still a personal-best T42 in three appearances. He’s managed only three top 20s this season, and two were in consecutive weeks in early July. True to his profile as a generational ball-striker, he paced both fields in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. It’s invaluable anywhere in the wind but especially where he has experience in it, like Bermuda. Glover slots inside the lowest 20 ball flights among the 162 qualified golfers on Tour. That’s also a cornerstone of his profile.

Max McGreevy

  • Age: 31
  • FedExCup rank: 127
  • Seasons on the PGA Tour: Four
  • Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +4400

For a guy who hasn’t recorded a top 10 all year, those odds to prevail are highly respectful, but DraftKings understands the threat because of his fit. He does his best work from tee to green, and consistently at that, but it’s the getting-the-ball-in-the-hole part of the game that has confounded him more than he wishes it would. However, he gained 1.647 strokes on the field with the putter at the Bank of Utah Championship en route to a T26. That was his second-best performance in his last 22 starts. Port Royal also presents open arms, which isn’t surprising given his go-to skill set. He’s 4-for-4 in making the weekend with a T8 in 2022 and a T3 last year, and the tournament ranks second among all stops for his career earnings.


Max McGreevy gets up-and-down from 137 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Max McGreevy gets up-and-down from 137 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham


Takumi Kanaya

  • Age: 28
  • FedExCup rank: 134
  • Seasons on the PGA Tour: Two
  • Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +5500

Here’s another guy, like Glover, with one of the lowest ball flights on the PGA Tour. In fact, only Ben Kohles registers less elevation off the tee than Kanaya at 70 feet, 7 inches. It mutes distance, which isn’t at a premium at Port Royal, while it enhances accuracy. That’s his profile in a nutshell until he’s able to place his mitts on his putter. From there, he’s even more dangerous. Kanaya is currently 27th in Strokes Gained: Putting, second in scrambling and T19 in bogey avoidance. The native of Japan is 2 for 2 at Port Royal with a scoring average of 67.75, and while he doesn’t arrive with the same kind of forward momentum that yielded a T3 in his debut a year ago, he cashed in his most recent four starts worldwide, twice for a top 25.

Odds were sourced at DraftKings.

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R1
Groupings Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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