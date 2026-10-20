Sleeper Picks: Who quietly has value at Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
3 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three sneaky players who can contend at Butterfield Bermuda
Players in Article
Players in This Article
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
Haotong Li (+215) ... Not that you need to target at least twice the kickback on your wager in any market, but it’s a useful vicinity in which to start your browsing because it elicits a feel of the board. In the field of 120 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, odds not only are stubbornly gradual in their ascent, but they’re relatively thin compared to other weeks. This isn’t to say that there isn’t worthwhile value, it’s just that it might require another moment to decide than usual. The best thing that happened to this guy, at least for us to seize odds this long in this market, is that he finished T68 in his last start at the Bank of Utah Championship. It ended a streak of three top 20s worldwide (that perhaps allowed DraftKings to keep slack on the line in Bermuda), but it was pretty much predictable given how Black Desert Golf Course neutralizes ball-striking skill sets like his en route to a putting contest. The pendulum swings back into the favor of the 31-year-old from China at Port Royal Golf Course, where precision plays way up in the wind. He’s 14th on the PGA Tour in greens hit and T30 in proximity.
Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
Top 30
Taylor Montgomery (+182) ... So you say that you want to be a professional golfer. He’s not so much a cautionary tale as he’s evidence of how a serious injury – or multiple in his case – can interrupt the kind of mojo with which he splashed in the 2022-23 season when he was one of six rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. By the middle of the 2024 season, he began missing time due to torn muscles in both shoulders, a significant setback which he’s never fully recovered, at least as it concerns results and consistency. He’s had his opportunities, but he hasn’t cleared a lineup of hurdles to regain fully exempt status. However, after having opted to dedicate the last few months of this year to the Korn Ferry Tour, he walked it off with 10 consecutive paydays, five of which for a top 30, as well as a T31 at the season finale. He settled at 50th on the points list, so he has a job on that circuit in 2027. It means that he has nothing to lose and everything to gain at Port Royal, where he’s making his second appearance (T34, 2025). And not for nothing, the 31-year-old led the Korn Ferry Tour this season in – big breath – Strokes Gained: Putting, conversion percentage inside 10 feet, one-putt percentage and three-putt avoidance. He also checked up at T8 in par-3 scoring, a handy bonus on the challenging one-shotters in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Top 40
Camilo Villegas (+174) ... Among all entrants in the field, only he and Seamus Power (in the Power Rankings) are perfect in made cuts across their six appearances in Bermuda. Villegas, the 2023 champ, slots second to the 2022 winner Power in all-time earnings at the tournament. The 44-year-old from Colombia carded progressively lower rounds en route to a T9 at Port Royal last year. He hasn’t finished better than T40 anywhere since, so this is all about taking advantage of favorable odds for a distant result in a tournament at which he’s never missed playing the weekend.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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