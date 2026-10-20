Sleeper Picks: Who quietly has value at Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

Taylor Montgomery (+182) ... So you say that you want to be a professional golfer. He’s not so much a cautionary tale as he’s evidence of how a serious injury – or multiple in his case – can interrupt the kind of mojo with which he splashed in the 2022-23 season when he was one of six rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. By the middle of the 2024 season, he began missing time due to torn muscles in both shoulders, a significant setback which he’s never fully recovered, at least as it concerns results and consistency. He’s had his opportunities, but he hasn’t cleared a lineup of hurdles to regain fully exempt status. However, after having opted to dedicate the last few months of this year to the Korn Ferry Tour, he walked it off with 10 consecutive paydays, five of which for a top 30, as well as a T31 at the season finale. He settled at 50th on the points list, so he has a job on that circuit in 2027. It means that he has nothing to lose and everything to gain at Port Royal, where he’s making his second appearance (T34, 2025). And not for nothing, the 31-year-old led the Korn Ferry Tour this season in – big breath – Strokes Gained: Putting, conversion percentage inside 10 feet, one-putt percentage and three-putt avoidance. He also checked up at T8 in par-3 scoring, a handy bonus on the challenging one-shotters in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.