Power Rankings: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

It can be trite to state the obvious but it’s still relevant to confirm that wind is the primary defense on the test that stretches to just 6,828 yards. The putting surfaces, which are Bermudagrass – what else? – are prepped to reach only 10.5 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. That is so the huffing and puffing of Mother Nature doesn’t shove balls from where they originally came to rest and, worse, result in a delay in the action until the invisible force settles. It’s already difficult enough to cede control in the air from tee to green, but the primary defense is the reason why targets are about 8,000 square feet on average.