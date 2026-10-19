Power Rankings: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
4 Min Read
Austin Smotherman sinks 2-foot putt to win Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
No more breaks and no more special events, only wall-to-wall PGA Tour action from now until the holiday break.
Well, that isn’t entirely true. There will be breaks across the next five weeks, the kind of which golf gods are known to sprinkle around now and then, just no weeks off. And for a fortunate few, the remaining tournaments will yield something special – if not a victory, then a 2027 PGA Tour card.
The FedExCup Fall resumes with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. As it has since its inception in 2019, Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton hosts. This year’s field of 120 is chasing the eighth title in tournament history. For what to expect on the par 71, what’s at stake and more, continue reading below the ranking of those projected to contend.
Not that any site the PGA Tour visits isn’t special for reasons unique to it, but for the members getting back to work, it can’t hurt that Port Royal is the latest destination. So, check that – back to “work.”
Truth be told, just as the Atlantic Ocean that surrounds Bermuda can present as calm even when navigating its waters, the same can be said of this time of the season on the PGA Tour. Amid the sport with the best views is the challenge to survive with the finish line on the horizon. In this context and right now, that means chasing a spot inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall.
In each of the first three fall tournaments, exactly one golfer thrust himself inside the bubble that determines fully exempt status for 2027. Position nearest the cutoff is a guide and statuses through 150th in the FedExCup are on the line, but it’s all about the points. It’s one of the reasons that, with five tournaments in as many weeks before the class of 2026 is dismissed, our Top 100 watch is returning for another stretch run. (Review my writing schedule below for timing.)
While the FedExCup standings has the attention of dozens committed to the Butterfield Bermuda, all are captivated by the beauty and the extremes of Port Royal.
It can be trite to state the obvious but it’s still relevant to confirm that wind is the primary defense on the test that stretches to just 6,828 yards. The putting surfaces, which are Bermudagrass – what else? – are prepped to reach only 10.5 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. That is so the huffing and puffing of Mother Nature doesn’t shove balls from where they originally came to rest and, worse, result in a delay in the action until the invisible force settles. It’s already difficult enough to cede control in the air from tee to green, but the primary defense is the reason why targets are about 8,000 square feet on average.
Last year’s scoring average of 71.272 was the highest of the first seven editions, but it was inflated by a final-round split of 73.113 due to gusts up to 40 mph. The round ranked fourth-highest among all finales all season in 2025, but gusts still touched 25-35 mph across the first three rounds. It was golf on the edge on an edge of an archipelago.
That history could be repeated this week and in similar chronological order. Sustained breezes up to 25 mph are forecast through Saturday and ahead of the potential for an uptick on Sunday when rain is likely for the first time in earnest. Pushes from all directions across all four days cannot be ruled out, so prior experience is of value. Daytime temperatures will camp out in the 70s throughout.
Averaging 3.20 last year, the four par 3s once again ranked among the toughest sets of all Tour courses (fourth overall), but the trio of par 5s, which should be automatic scoring opportunities, also stood tall in last year’s conditions. They checked in at 4.76, sixth-highest in its category in 2025. Although wind governs distance off the tee, even the two par 5s used for Port Royal’s submission for measured drives – Nos. 2 and 7 – spit out an average of just 261.8 yards last year. That was the lowest readout anywhere since the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort yielded an average of just 254.2 yards in the wind-battered, season-opening visit in 2013, and that course is 800 yards longer than Port Royal.
All of this is to say that patience is the 15th club in the bag this week. Taking advantage of hole locations when, er, if the wind lays down will be paramount, but so will accepting what Port Royal gives, because even short of winning, a climb comfortably into the top 100 of the FedExCup can be considered a victory.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATour.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY: Expert Picks; Sleepers*; Top 100 Watch
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
*Sign up now for content found exclusively in “The Early Card” newsletter, arriving to your inbox each Tuesday.