Parlays, props, playoffs: Options abound in Bermuda

Conners, who can grind out fairways and greens in any conditions, is not here for vacation. The Canadian, twice a winner at the Valero Texas Open, should be able to navigate his golf ball in the breeze off the Atlantic. Making his first appearance at the event and his first start after the Presidents Cup, this event fits his strengths. Before the Presidents Cup, he closed with 64 in the final round at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, another course he had never seen before in competition.