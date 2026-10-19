Odds Outlook: Ben James enters as betting favorite as he seeks first career PGA Tour win at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

James tees it up for the 11th time as a professional, and he’ll do so as a +1000 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The elite ball-striker closed with 61 at the Wyndham Championship to earn third-place money and fell just short of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. The beginning of the FedExCup Fall produced another closing-round 61 for solo second at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. The last time we saw the 23-year-old in action, he added four more rounds of 67 or better at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shared fifth place. In search of his first victory as a professional, I expect four more low ones on the shortest course played on Tour in 2026.