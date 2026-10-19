Odds Outlook: Ben James enters as betting favorite as he seeks first career PGA Tour win at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Ben James hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah
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The FedExCup Fall continues its four-event international run with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton hosts the event for the eighth consecutive season. The event features a field of 120 players, led by Ben James as a betting favorite in search of his first PGA Tour win.
James tees it up for the 11th time as a professional, and he’ll do so as a +1000 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The elite ball-striker closed with 61 at the Wyndham Championship to earn third-place money and fell just short of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. The beginning of the FedExCup Fall produced another closing-round 61 for solo second at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. The last time we saw the 23-year-old in action, he added four more rounds of 67 or better at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shared fifth place. In search of his first victory as a professional, I expect four more low ones on the shortest course played on Tour in 2026.
Ben James's 95-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Bank of Utah
Eric Cole (+2200) is the second choice on the board, and like James, is in search of his first Tour victory. Making his 27th start of 2026 and 133rd career start, the Florida native and elite short-game wizard owns 20 paydays from 26 events and has made the cut in nine of his last 10 starts. He almost broke through in May at the Charles Schwab Challenge but finished second in a playoff. If the winds blow as forecast, the massive putting surfaces will provide ample landing area. Cole’s ability to get hot in a putting contest is the angle this week.
Multiple-time PGA Tour winners Chris Kirk, Corey Conners and Seamus Power highlight a six-pack of chasers at +2700 odds.
Kirk, a six-time winner on Tour, is searching for his first victory since the 2024 season-opener at The Sentry at Kapalua. The Georgia native, now 41, owns paydays of T10 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship in the FedExCup Fall. Currently ranked 116th, he needs to continue climbing leaderboards in the final five events.
Conners earned both of his Tour victories at a traditionally breezy event at the Valero Texas Open. The Canadian ball-striker picked up his only top-10 result of the season, T7, at the second-shortest course, TPC River Highlands, for the Travelers Championship. Like Kirk, he is making his tournament debut.
Corey Conners reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship
Power, the 2022 champion at Port Royal, won here for his second career Tour victory. The Irishman navigated the breezy conditions to post 19 under and win by a shot. In six visits to Bermuda, he has never missed the weekend, earning checks of T37 or better. His play heated up in July with paydays of T11 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, another notoriously windy venue, followed by a T10 at the 3M Open. A pair of missed cuts ended his regular season, but he rebounded with a T7 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and followed with a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Andrew Novak (+2700), another short-game expert, won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2025 with Ben Griffin for his first and only victory on Tour. This season, a quiet June and July evolved into a T7 at the Wyndham Championship to close the regular season. He added four more rounds of 70 or better, including another 63, to earn T17 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in his only FedExCup Fall start to this point.
Kevin Yu (+2700), the 2024 winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the FedExCup Fall, is on a heater of seven consecutive cuts made on Tour, including his only top-10 result, solo fourth at the Wyndham Championship. Yu also hit the top 10 at the Valero Texas Open and has no problem finding fairways and greens. Making his fifth start on the island of Bermuda, he hit the podium (T3) on debut in 2022.
Kevin Roy (+2700) tees it up for the fourth time in four FedExCup Fall opportunities. His passport was stamped with a T13 at the Baycurrent Classic two weeks ago in Japan, running his streak of cuts made to eight consecutive events entered. During his run, he finished T32 or better in seven of his eight paydays, highlighted by a T11 at the Genesis Scottish Open. Making his 86th career start, his lowest round on Tour is 62 at a windy Puerto Rico Open in 2025.
Bank of Utah champion Austin Smotherman (+3000) is the only FedExCup Fall winner in the field this week. Past Bermuda champions include Adam Schenk (+12500), Rafael Campos (+22500), Camilo Villegas (+17500) and Brendon Todd (+100000).
Here's a look at the odds for other select players in the field, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Denny McCarthy, Neal Shipley, David Ford, Ben Kohles, Rico Hoey
- +3300: Kristoffer Ventura
- +3500: Max Greyserman, Taylor Pendrith, Trace Crowe
- +4000: Mackenzie Hughes, Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Davis Thompson
- +4500: John Parry, Lee Hodges, Austin Eckroat, Chandler Phillips
- +5000: Zecheng Dou, Takumi Kanaya
- +5500: Miles Russell, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower, Taylor Moore
- +6000: Luke Clanton, Vince Whaley, Patrick Fishburn
- +6500: A.J. Ewart, Hayden Springer, Haotong Li, Kevin Streelman
- +7000: Chad Ramey
- +8000: Chandler Blanchet, John VanDerLaan, Erik van Rooyen, Matthieu Pavon
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