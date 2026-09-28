Odds Outlook: Michael Brennan among favorites, looks set to defend Bank of Utah Championship title

After turning pro following a top-25 finish at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Koivun has made a tremendous splash on the PGA Tour. The decorated amateur cashed T31 or better in his next six events, including his first Tour victory at the 3M Open, a three-shot win over Scottie Scheffler. A lights-out putter, he was selected to the Presidents Cup team by U.S. Captain Brandt Snedeker. The 21-year-old star responded by closing 63-65 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville to share fifth place, his third top-10 payday. In his first opportunity to represent the United States at the senior level, he won 2.5 points, including his Sunday Singles match against Si Woo Kim. He was the only player on either team to finish the week undefeated in the 17-13 United States come-from-behind victory.