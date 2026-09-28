Odds Outlook: Michael Brennan among favorites, looks set to defend Bank of Utah Championship title
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Jackson Koivun's final approach is the Shot of the Day
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Fresh off his undefeated Presidents Cup debut, Jackson Koivun (+1300) sits atop the odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, hosts the event for the third consecutive season and welcomes 120 players for the second of eight events in the FedExCup Fall series.
After turning pro following a top-25 finish at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Koivun has made a tremendous splash on the PGA Tour. The decorated amateur cashed T31 or better in his next six events, including his first Tour victory at the 3M Open, a three-shot win over Scottie Scheffler. A lights-out putter, he was selected to the Presidents Cup team by U.S. Captain Brandt Snedeker. The 21-year-old star responded by closing 63-65 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville to share fifth place, his third top-10 payday. In his first opportunity to represent the United States at the senior level, he won 2.5 points, including his Sunday Singles match against Si Woo Kim. He was the only player on either team to finish the week undefeated in the 17-13 United States come-from-behind victory.
Defending champion Michael Brennan (+1600) won for the first time on the PGA Tour at age 23 at the second edition of the Bank of Utah Championship in late October of 2025. The youngest winner of the nascent event, he posted all four rounds of 67 or better last autumn to cruise to victory by four shots. He hit 50 of 56 fairways and missed only 15 of 72 greens at the resort course overlooking Greater Zion.
Michael Brennan taps in to secure first win at Bank of Utah
Now 24, he arrives in form after he closed his 2026 season with a win at the Wyndham Championship and a T10 at the BMW Championship. Only Neal Shipley (+4000) and Rory McIlroy (not entered) gained more strokes off the tee this season.
For the second time in as many events, Ben James (+2000) closed with 61 to hit the podium on the PGA Tour. At the Wyndham Championship, the former No. 1 player in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking opened with 62 and closed with 61, but finished third, unable to catch Brennan. At the Biltmore Championship, the first event of the FedExCup Fall series, he closed with a 65-61, four shots adrift of winner Jacob Bridgeman (not entered). In nine starts as a professional, James owns eight rounds of 65 or lower and has three T4 or better paydays. The welcoming resort course should highlight his ball-striking abilities again this week.
Las Vegas resident Maverick McNealy (+2000) makes the quick 120-mile trip north to Black Desert Resort in search of his second career victory on Tour. The 2024 RSM Classic champion made 19 of 21 cuts in 2026 but did not earn his best result until he cashed a T7 in his final event, the BMW Championship. Firmly positioned inside the top 50, his singular focus this week can be racking up enough birdies to secure his second victory on Tour. He ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting and 17th in SG: Total and should be a factor this week in a familiar setting.
Maverick McNealy drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship
The English duo of Matt Wallace (+2500) and Marco Penge (+2500) arrive off top-10 paydays in their respective previous starts. Wallace, playing in his native England at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, racked up his sixth consecutive payday of T15 or better worldwide with a T10. His impressive streak began with a T5 at the Rocket Classic at the end of July, followed by a T7 at the Wyndham Championship. Heading back across the pond, Penge cashed a T6 at the Husqvarna British Masters and finished T18 at the Omega European Masters, skipped the BMW PGA Championship to play the Biltmore Championship Asheville. He closed 64-67 in the Blue Ridge Mountains to earn his second top-10 finish in three worldwide starts.
Matt McCarty (+3500) posted 23-under to win the inaugural event in 2024 and cashed a T3 in his defense in October of 2025. He owns four of eight rounds at 65 or better, and his aggregate of 39 under is the best in the field.
Other Presidents Cup players in the field this week include Canadian Nick Taylor (+5000) and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5500).
Here's a look at the odds for the rest of the field at the Bank of Utah Championship, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Doug Ghim
- +3300: Jackson Suber, Kevin Yu, Johnny Keefer
- +3500: Harry Hall
- +4000: Rasmus Højgaard, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
- +4500: Eric Cole, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Max Greyserman, Haotong Li, Kristoffer Ventura
- +5000: Pierceson Coody, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger, Billy Horschel
- +5500: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy
- +6000: Jordan Smith, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Kohles, Lee Hodges
- +6500: Seamus Power
- +7000: Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, Zach Bauchou
- +8000: Chandler Phillips, Steven Fisk, Max McGreevy, John Parry
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