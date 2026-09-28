K.H. Lee betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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K.H. Lee's 66-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP
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K.H. Lee returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after finishing tied for 46th at nine-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this $6 million event.
Lee's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.387 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.389
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.614
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.515
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.338
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.855
|-2.622
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has a -1.614 mark. He has hit 51.39% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 27.63 Putts Per Round and has broken par 15.97% of the time.
- Lee's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 22.22% for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.