Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Dunlap has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.

Dunlap has an average of -1.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.