Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Nick Dunlap gets up-and-down from 134 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Nick Dunlap missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Dunlap's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-76
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|76
|67-71-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|70-67-73-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-1.098
|-1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.041
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.102
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.123
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.078
|-2.070
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.098 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.