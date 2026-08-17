Odds Outlook: Expect top 2026 performers Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick to contend at BMW Championship

The pair of players ranked Nos. 2 and 3 respectively in the FedExCup rankings entering the week, Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) and Cameron Young (+2200), are the other multiple winners in 2026 among the top choices. Nobody has won more than the Englishman’s three titles (Valspar, RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic), although Chris Gotterup (+2700), also has three trophies on the mantle. After a disappointing MC at The Open, Fitzpatrick was comfortably inside the top 10 after 70 holes in Memphis before a bogey-double bogey finish knocked him to T12. Only Scheffler ranks better in SG: Approach, Tee to Green and Total. Young, the winner at THE PLAYERS Championship and Cadillac Championship, will need to clean up 10 bogeys and three doubles from last week (T39). Another week of water in play on 10-plus holes will be added to the drama. The runner-up at The Open Championship is in search of his first top-10 paycheck since the Rocket Classic at the beginning of the month.