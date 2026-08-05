Wyndham Championship props: Lean on Carolina natives at Sedgefield
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Running with Rick: Three players who can contend at Wyndham Championship
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The ultimate week of the PGA TOUR regular season returns to the low-scoring Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship. The players currently outside the top 70 looking in must force their way into the FedExCup Playoffs, beginning next week in Memphis. Those who are already qualified, led by defending champion Cameron Young, have only one goal this week: win.
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Home Field Advantage: To Make the Cut – Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson (+232)
Combining the trio of Wake Forest alums, Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick and Webb Simpson, is a tasty option at the par-70, 7,131-yard layout. Young, a two-time winner on TOUR this season, returns to the event that began his red-hot, 12-month stretch. He is 32-under in two visits and owns rounds of 62, 62 and 63 here. He ranks T2 on TOUR in Par-4 Scoring Average and fourth in Scoring Average. Fitzpatrick, who won for the first time on TOUR with his brother, Matt, at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, has made the cut in nine of 10 starts in 2026 and owns five top-10 paydays. Simpson, the 2011 winner and veteran of the group, owns 10 top-10 paydays from 14 made cuts, including five podium paydays across 17 starts.
Carolina in My Mind: Top 20 (including ties) – Ryan Gerard, Ben Griffin (+420)
Native sons Ryan Gerard (Raleigh) and Ben Griffin (Chapel Hill) both attended UNC and should have plenty of partisan backing among the galleries. Gerard arrives with back-to-back top-10 paydays from The Open and Rocket Classic. After winning for the first time on TOUR last summer at the Barracuda Championship, he has added three second-place paydays and made the cut in 19 of 22 starts in 2026. Griffin won three times in 2025, but his top paydays this season were two third-place finishes in May. A return to Bermudagrass and a track where he cashed T11, T7 and fourth in the last four seasons should command his full attention.
Ben Griffin's 196-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Classic
Young guns: Top 40 (including ties) – Jackson Koivun, Blades Brown, Ben James (+414)
Jackson Koivun is fresh from his first win two weeks ago at the 3M Open. He needed to hold off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and a handful of major champions, and he posted 25-under to get the job done. Blades Brown, who co-led the Korn Ferry Tour event after 54 holes last week, missed a playoff by a shot. It was his second consecutive top-10 result on that circuit. He owns a streak of four consecutive T15 or better paydays on the TOUR. Ben James sat 10-under through 54 holes last week and knew another round in the 60s could add to his bank account. A disappointing 73 on Sunday knocked him back to T38, another learning curve accomplished. His best result of the season was T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, another shoot-out, three weeks ago.
Long Shot Top 10 (including ties): Mac Meissner (+400) -or- Billy Horschel (+790)
Mac Meissner finished second last year, six shots adrift of Young, after securing T12 on debut in 2024. In eight loops at Sedgefield, he never signed for worse than 70 and owns a 66.63 scoring average. He returns ranked sixth in Overall Putting Average and 24th in Birdie Average. Sedgefield is the site of his best finish and lowest rounds on TOUR.
Billy Horschel, one of many in the field who grew up on Bermudagrass greens in the Southeast United States, has flourished on the Donald Ross putting surfaces at Sedgefield CC. Making his first appearance since T7 in 2024, Horschel signed for T11 or better in six of his previous eight visits. Currently ranked No. 107 in the FedExCup standings, the 2014 FedExCup champion knows a podium finish is mandatory to reach the promised land next week at TPC Southwind.
Long Shot Top 20 (including ties): Chandler Blanchet (+485)
After missing the cut in three consecutive starts to begin July, the Florida native peeled off T24 at the 3M Open and T20 last week at the Rocket Classic. His opening round of 72 in Detroit is the only loop in the past eight that did not register in the 60s. Precise off the tee, he will give himself plenty of chances to hit GIR, the first step in contending in a shootout. His putter was hot in Detroit, and he led the field in Putting Average at the 3M Open. Sitting at No. 107 in the FedExCup, he knows what is required.
Lowest 18-hole Score in Tournament: Stephan Jaeger (+9600)
Michael Kim (+7600) was the latest to enter Club 59 two weeks ago at the 3M Open. Cameron Young posted the magic number in the summer of 2024 at the Travelers Championship. Only Jim Furyk has posted two sub-60 rounds on the PGA TOUR. Stephan Jaeger owns a round of 58 on the Korn Ferry Tour and signed for 62 in the final round here in 2022, his lowest round on the PGA TOUR. Sedgefield yielded a 59 to Brandt Snedeker in 2018 but also allowed recent rounds of 60 to Max Greyserman (+9400) in 2025 and Beau Hossler (+9200) in 2024.
Top Japanese: Ryo Hisatsune (+194)
Matsuyama is hot, I get it, but Ryo Hisatsune is quietly having a great season. Currently ranked No. 42 in the FedExCup Standings, I will saddle up the man who ranks 11th in Total Driving Efficiency and sixth in GIR. While Matsuyama has made 29 consecutive cuts, his 23-year-old countryman owns a streak of 21 straight – but is searching for the holy grail – his first win on TOUR. Making his third start at Sedgefield CC, Hisatsune shared third two years ago, the best finish between the pair.
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