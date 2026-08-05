Wyndham Championship props: Lean on Carolina natives at Sedgefield

Jackson Koivun is fresh from his first win two weeks ago at the 3M Open. He needed to hold off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and a handful of major champions, and he posted 25-under to get the job done. Blades Brown, who co-led the Korn Ferry Tour event after 54 holes last week, missed a playoff by a shot. It was his second consecutive top-10 result on that circuit. He owns a streak of four consecutive T15 or better paydays on the TOUR. Ben James sat 10-under through 54 holes last week and knew another round in the 60s could add to his bank account. A disappointing 73 on Sunday knocked him back to T38, another learning curve accomplished. His best result of the season was T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, another shoot-out, three weeks ago.