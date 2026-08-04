Running with Rick: Accuracy is the name of the game at Wyndham Championship

It hasn’t been a banner year for Davis Thompson, but he’s starting to gallop as we come down the home stretch. With only three top-10 finishes this year, it’s worth noting that he’s earned two of them in his last two starts. Over those eight rounds, he gained more than 14 strokes from tee to green, which is indicative of solid and predictable play. That’s also the part of his game that most closely matches his DNA, and it shows when Thompson is putting together his best results.