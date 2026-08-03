Odds Outlook: Hideki Matsuyama brings fiery form to Wyndham Championship
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Highlights | Final Round | Wyndham
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Players in This Article
The final regular-season event, the Wyndham Championship, will determine the top 70 players who will advance to the FedExCup Playoffs beginning in Memphis. For the second week in a row, Cameron Young headlines the field of 147 players as the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. This week, he adds the title of defending champion at Sedgefield Country Club.
It was one year ago when Young (+950), an alum from nearby Wake Forest, hoisted his first trophy on the PGA TOUR. His 22-under total matched J.T. Poston (+7000) from 2019 with the lowest winning tournament total since returning to Sedgefield in 2008.
The victory ignited his last 12 months. His regular season in 2026 includes victories at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship at Doral, plus three other podium paydays. After he cashed T8 in Detroit following T2 at The Open, he owns eight top-10 finishes, tied for the third-most on TOUR. He returns to his old college stomping grounds ranked No. 3 in the OWGR, his best career ranking, and four of his eight rounds at Sedgefield were 65 or better, including a pair of 62s.
Cameron Young’s winning highlights from Wyndham
An ice-cold putter prevented Jackson Koivun (+2200) from back-to-back wins on TOUR. The winner at the 3M Open ranked in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Off-the -Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green in Detroit, but he lost over two shots on the greens. This week, the 21-year-old returns to a course where he earned one of his three top-10s as an amateur playing TOUR events last summer. His debut at Sedgefield saw him share fifth after posting four rounds in the 60s for a 14-under-par 266. At No. 70 in the FedExCup, he needs a solid week to advance.
Hideki Matsuyama (+2200) backed up his T3 at the 3M Open with T5 at the Rocket Classic last week. He closed each event with a 64 on Sunday, signed for an aggregate total of 33-under in the process, and is clearly smoldering.
The former Masters winner is no stranger to winning a shootout. He posted a record-setting PGA TOUR total of 35 under to set the tournament scoring record and win The Sentry at Kapalua to open 2025. He closed 2025 by winning the Hero Challenge at 22 under. Searching for his first win in 2026, he arrives on form and on fire. He makes his 10th start at the Wyndham Championship, where all four results have been T19 or better.
Ryan Gerard (+2700) carried his positive momentum from his T9 at Royal Birkdale and added a T8 at the Rocket Classic. The North Carolina native owns three second-place paychecks in 2026, but is still searching for his first win and second career victory. His first order of business this week is making the cut. He missed out on the final 36 holes in his first two visits in 2023 and 2025, but his excellent approach numbers (24th in SG: Approach) and a hot putter (21st in SG: Putting) are two key stats of note this week.
If Justin Thomas (+2700) is going to start cooking, this is the time of year. When the heat and humidity are turned up, Thomas usually turns on.
The 16-time winner also enjoys putting on Bermudagrass greens. His last five wins have come on courses where Bermudagrass is featured, including down the road at Harbour Town, the site of his last win on TOUR in April 2025. Thomas, who famously shot 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, enters the week on a run of 13 consecutive cuts made. He has not returned a top-10 result since he cashed T4 at the PGA Championship in May. Making just his second start at Sedgefield CC since 2016, he will attempt to improve on his best result, T12 in 2023.
Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge
Some home cooking could help North Carolina native Ben Griffin (+3000) return to the winner’s circle for the first time since winning three events in 2025. The Chapel Hill native is familiar with ACC country and has enjoyed his time at Sedgefield. Making his fifth consecutive start, his worst result from three weekends is T11 in 2025, after earning T7 in 2024 and solo fourth money in his debut in 2022. The par 70 playing 7,131 yards for the seventh consecutive season fits his eye.
Lurking just behind Griffin on the odds board are past champions 2024 winner Aaron Rai (+3300) and 2022 victor Tom Kim (+3300). Young and Rai both were first-time TOUR winners, while Kim became the youngest winner (20 years, 1 month) of the event and the most recent to win in their debut. Rai, the winner at the 2026 PGA Championship, joins Kim, the victor at The Genesis Scottish Open, as recent champions on TOUR playing this week.
Brandt Snedeker (+17500), the 2018 champion and only man to win this event twice, owns the course record of 59, set in 2018. Lucas Glover (+15000), the 2023 winner and 2011 champion Webb Simpson (+17500) are also in the field this week.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +4000: Keegan Bradley, Mac Meissner, Maverick McNealy, Brooks Koepka, Michael Brennan
- +4500: Keith Mitchell, Alex Fitzpatrick, Harris English, Davis Thompson
- +5000: Blades Brown
- +5500: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
- +6000: Jordan Smith, Doug Ghim, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren
- +6500: Rasmus Højgaard, Bud Cauley, Ryo Hisatsune, Alex Smalley, Matt Wallace, Chris Kirk
- +7000: Marco Penge, Max Greyserman, Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston
- +8000: Kevin Yu, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Michael Kim, Jackson Suber, Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Ben James, Johnny Keefer, Billy Horschel
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