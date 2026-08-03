Odds Outlook: Hideki Matsuyama brings fiery form to Wyndham Championship

The 16-time winner also enjoys putting on Bermudagrass greens. His last five wins have come on courses where Bermudagrass is featured, including down the road at Harbour Town, the site of his last win on TOUR in April 2025. Thomas, who famously shot 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, enters the week on a run of 13 consecutive cuts made. He has not returned a top-10 result since he cashed T4 at the PGA Championship in May. Making just his second start at Sedgefield CC since 2016, he will attempt to improve on his best result, T12 in 2023.