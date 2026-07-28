Rocket Classic props: Build winning tickets beyond Sunday's winner at Detroit Golf Club

Jake Knapp vaulted up the leaderboard in Minnesota with eight birdies in his final nine holes to post 62 and cash T13, his best result since the Masters. His round of 62 was his second of the season, but not his lowest on TOUR. He posted 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Oh, and he set the pre-renovation course record at Detroit Golf Club with 61 in Round 2 in 2025. Nothing tastier than a converging trend to start the week and the ticket! It also doesn’t hurt that he ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and sixth in SG: Putting.