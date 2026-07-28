Rocket Classic props: Build winning tickets beyond Sunday's winner at Detroit Golf Club
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Running with Rick: Best bets for Rocket Classic
The penultimate regular season event on the PGA TOUR returns to Detroit Golf Club for the eighth edition of the Rocket Classic. DraftKings Sportsbook offers plenty of markets to build winning tickets beyond who is holding the trophy on Sunday afternoon, and there are more than a few angles to attack. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s note: For more expert picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
First-round leader: Jake Knapp (+4600)
Jake Knapp vaulted up the leaderboard in Minnesota with eight birdies in his final nine holes to post 62 and cash T13, his best result since the Masters. His round of 62 was his second of the season, but not his lowest on TOUR. He posted 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Oh, and he set the pre-renovation course record at Detroit Golf Club with 61 in Round 2 in 2025. Nothing tastier than a converging trend to start the week and the ticket! It also doesn’t hurt that he ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and sixth in SG: Putting.
The ladder: Top 10, Top 20, Top 30 including ties (+1600)
Si Woo Kim, fresh off his United Kingdom top-10 double, now has accumulated 10 top-10 paydays this season, one less than TOUR leader Scottie Scheffler. He ranks fifth in SG: Total, fourth in SG: Tee to Green and third in SG: Approach the Green.
Ryan Gerard is not afraid of a ball-striking test. He earned T10 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and lost in a playoff at the Memorial in late spring. Entering the week off T9 at The Open Championship, he has no problem circling birdies or dominating Par-4 holes.
J.J. Spaun survived a slow start to 2026 by returning to the winner’s circle in early April for the second time at the Valero Texas Open. Outside of the major championships, he’s played every weekend since mid-April. With links season behind him, he returns to Detroit, where he has never missed the cut in six visits and cashed T33 or better.
DraftKings allows you to create your own Same Game Parlays or play these selections individually. It’s your world.
J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
Outside looking in: To Make the Cut (+299)
The top 70 players will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, so those sitting outside the number will need to get going this week and next to force their way into the action.
Denny McCarthy vaulted up the rankings with a T3 in Minnesota. He played the par-4 holes on the par 71 in 15 under and led the field in SG: Putting, his calling card. He only made four bogeys for the entire event. Currently No. 81, he knows his work is far from done and needs another big week to make the postseason. He’s qualified for the weekend in nine of his last 10 on TOUR.
Englishman John Parry is enjoying his golf in the States. He has made the cut in 16 of 19 events in his debut season on TOUR and earned T28 at The Open and T24 at the 3M Open in his previous two starts. The first step to racking up points to crack the top 70 is qualifying for the weekend in Detroit.
Hideki Matsuyama, who ranks comfortably inside the top 70, owns the top billing for most consecutive cuts made on TOUR. I am adding him to the pair above to sweeten the pot to almost a 3-to-1 return. He extended his streak to 29 last week in Minnesota with a great week off the tee and around and on the putting surfaces. Not many scramble better, and if the new greens are firm and bouncy, his ability to get up and down will shine.
Recent heat wave: Top 40 including ties (+592)
Zac Blair arrives in Detroit hotter than the heat dome that encompassed the Midwest last weekend. The Utah native, playing on a limited schedule, has taken his chances in July. He cashed T9 at the John Deere Classic, T8 at the ISCO Championship, and completed his top-15 hat trick with a T13 result last week in Minnesota. Only McCarthy putted better than Blair.
Chandler Phillips has not been too far behind Blair on recent leaderboards. The Texan, sporting a Wyatt Earp-ian mustache as of late, cashed T15 or better in four of his previous five starts, including a season-best T3 at the 3M Open. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but the other 16 rounds during that stretch were all in the 60s. Hot.
Long shot: Dylan Wu, Top 40 including ties (+390)
On his previous two visits, he posted 14 under each time, one resulting in T10 in 2024, and the other resulting in T24 in 2023. Of his eight rounds, seven were in the 60s. There’s nothing wrong with taking a flier who is known for his approach play, especially on a course he enjoys.
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