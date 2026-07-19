Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Corales Puntacana Championship

All non-members bank the equivalent of FedExCup points, but just like last week’s ISCO Championship, points earned at the Corales Puntacana also do not contribute to official totals should any non-member qualify for Special Temporary Membership or qualify for membership via a victory as Mazzoli has done. So, should Mazzoli accept PGA TOUR membership immediately, he will join the ranks with zero points. The upshot is that he’s also earned a one-year exemption as a winner through 2027, and he’s now eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs through next season upon acceptance of membership.