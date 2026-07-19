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Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Corales Puntacana Championship

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Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana

Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana

Stefano Mazzoli earns PGA TOUR card through 2027, $720K with his win in Dominican Republic

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Written by Rob Bolton

Stefano Mazzoli earns PGA TOUR card through 2027, $720K with his win in Dominican Republic

If the name Stefano Mazzoli sounds distantly familiar to you, it very well could be because he won the European Amateur Championship in 2015. It was a title that begat an exemption into The Open Championship the following year. But don’t sweat it if he was unknown, because he isn’t now.

The 29-year-old from Italy emerged with a one-stroke victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday. With the most clutch of birdies from 24 feet, 4 inches at the 18th hole in the finale, Mazzoli posted 20-under 268. Gordon Sargent and Todd Clements settled for runner-up honors.

Mazzoli banks $720,000 of the $4 million purse, but as a non-member of the PGA TOUR, he doesn’t earn FedExCup points. No worries. There’s a better outcome, anyway. That detail and others are below the table showing all 82 who cashed in the Additional Event on the Corales Course at Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Stefano Mazzoli268 / -20n/a (non-member)$720,000.00
T2Gordon Sargent269 / -19135.000$356,000.00
T2Todd Clements269 / -19n/a (non-member)$356,000.00
T4Will Gordon270 / -1872.500$180,000.00
T4Ben James270 / -1872.500$180,000.00
T6Joe Highsmith271 / -1755.000$135,000.00
T6Marcel Schneider271 / -17n/a (non-member)$135,000.00
T6Jacob Skov Olesen271 / -17n/a (non-member)$135,000.00
T9Zach Bauchou272 / -1642.500$113,000.00
T9Thomas Rosenmueller272 / -16n/a (non-member)$113,000.00
T11Seamus Power273 / -1534.000$89,000.00
T11Davis Bryant273 / -15n/a (non-member)$89,000.00
T11Blades Brown273 / -15n/a (non-member)$89,000.00
T11Max McGreevy273 / -1534.000$89,000.00
T15Kristoffer Ventura274 / -1429.500$65,000.00
T15Marcus Helligkilde274 / -14n/a (non-member)$65,000.00
T15Filippo Celli274 / -14n/a (non-member)$65,000.00
T15Luke List274 / -1429.500$65,000.00
T15Aaron Wise274 / -1429.500$65,000.00
T20Jorge Campillo275 / -13n/a (non-member)$47,200.00
T20Mackenzie Hughes275 / -1326.134$47,200.00
T20Nick Dunlap275 / -1326.134$47,200.00
T20A.J. Ewart275 / -1326.134$47,200.00
T24Johannes Veerman276 / -12n/a (non-member)$32,600.00
T24Kevin Yu276 / -1220.689$32,600.00
T24Joel Dahmen276 / -1220.689$32,600.00
T24Hayden Springer276 / -1220.689$32,600.00
T24Paul Peterson276 / -1220.689$32,600.00
T24Renato Paratore276 / -12n/a (non-member)$32,600.00
T30Tom Vaillant277 / -11n/a (non-member)$25,600.00
T30David Skinns277 / -1116.022$25,600.00
T30John VanDerLaan277 / -1116.022$25,600.00
T30Jonathan Byrd277 / -1116.022$25,600.00
T34Peter Malnati278 / -1011.511$19,550.00
T34Trace Crowe278 / -1011.511$19,550.00
T34Nicolai Von Dellingshausen278 / -10n/a (non-member)$19,550.00
T34Freddy Schott278 / -10n/a (non-member)$19,550.00
T34Sebastian Soderberg278 / -10n/a (non-member)$19,550.00
T34Jens Dantorp278 / -10n/a (non-member)$19,550.00
T34Carson Young278 / -1011.511$19,550.00
T34Davis Chatfield278 / -1011.511$19,550.00
T42Fabián Gómez279 / -97.311$13,800.00
T42Patrick Fishburn279 / -97.311$13,800.00
T42Beau Hossler279 / -97.311$13,800.00
T42Justin Lower279 / -97.311$13,800.00
T42Keenan Huskey279 / -9n/a (non-member)$13,800.00
T42Davis Riley279 / -97.311$13,800.00
T48Brandt Snedeker280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Nick Hardy280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Camilo Villegas280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Romain Langasque280 / -8n/a (non-member)$9,651.43
T48Austin Cook280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Brandon Robinson Thompson280 / -8n/a (non-member)$9,651.43
T48Ivan Cantero Gutierrez280 / -8n/a (non-member)$9,651.43
T48Kiradech Aphibarnrat280 / -8n/a (non-member)$9,651.43
T48Jeffrey Kang280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Bill Haas280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Garrick Higgo280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Chez Reavie280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T48Alejandro Del Rey280 / -8n/a (non-member)$9,651.43
T48S.Y. Noh280 / -84.169$9,651.43
T62Jeong Weon Ko281 / -7n/a (non-member)$8,680.00
T62Chan Kim281 / -72.613$8,680.00
T62Chad Ramey281 / -72.613$8,680.00
T62Kevin Roy281 / -72.613$8,680.00
T62Harry Higgs281 / -72.613$8,680.00
T67Cameron Champ282 / -62.178$8,400.00
T67Rico Hoey282 / -62.178$8,400.00
T69Christiaan Bezuidenhout283 / -51.719$8,000.00
T69Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez283 / -5n/a (non-member)$8,000.00
T69Pontus Nyholm283 / -51.719$8,000.00
T69Ben Martin283 / -51.719$8,000.00
T69Niklas Nørgaard283 / -5n/a (non-member)$8,000.00
T69Alejandro Tosti283 / -51.719$8,000.00
T69Dylan Frittelli283 / -51.719$8,000.00
T69Hank Lebioda283 / -51.719$8,000.00
T77Joel Girrbach284 / -4n/a (non-member)$7,600.00
T77Rafa Cabrera Bello284 / -4n/a (non-member)$7,600.00
T79Ugo Coussaud287 / -1n/a (non-member)$7,400.00
T79Jeremy Paul287 / -11.244$7,400.00
T79William McGirt287 / -11.244$7,400.00
82Robert Streb290 / 21.120$7,240.00

This is the fifth consecutive season during which the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR each furnished dozens of members to compete against each other in the last two Additional Events of the season. Mazzoli is the first of the 10 winners who is strictly a member of the former.

Barely crashing the field of 144 at Corales Puntacana, Mazzoli was the second-to-last DP World Tour member who gained entry. He was 127th in the Race to Dubai at the time. Now he’s 39th on the strength of this breakthrough title on his home circuit where he is a rookie.

Mazzoli rose methodically on the HotelPlanner Tour, on which he finished eighth in the Race to Mallorca last year. That yielded status on the DP World Tour. However, until Sunday at Corales, he hadn’t won as a professional since the most recent of three titles on the Alps Tour in 2022.

All non-members bank the equivalent of FedExCup points, but just like last week’s ISCO Championship, points earned at the Corales Puntacana also do not contribute to official totals should any non-member qualify for Special Temporary Membership or qualify for membership via a victory as Mazzoli has done. So, should Mazzoli accept PGA TOUR membership immediately, he will join the ranks with zero points. The upshot is that he’s also earned a one-year exemption as a winner through 2027, and he’s now eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs through next season upon acceptance of membership.

Non-members at Corales Puntacana also are not eligible for the top-10 exemption into the 3M Open, but their equivalent of FedExCup points still contribute to totals as it concerns qualifying for a 2027 PGA TOUR card via the non-member Top 70 category. The deadline for the eligible among them to total an equivalent that would rank inside the top 70 among members will fall at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship.

Mazzoli is the sixth first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and the first at Corales since Matt Wallace in 2023.

Clements was gunning for his second career DP World Tour victory. The 29-year-old Englishman co-led Corales Puntacana with a 7-under 65 and then led outright following both the second and third rounds, but he managed only a 1-under 71 on Sunday to fall short.

The T2 is Sargent’s career-best finish in 25 starts as a professional on the PGA TOUR.

Defending champion Garrick Higgo placed T48.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
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R4
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