Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Corales Puntacana Championship
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Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana
Stefano Mazzoli earns PGA TOUR card through 2027, $720K with his win in Dominican Republic
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Players in This Article
Stefano Mazzoli earns PGA TOUR card through 2027, $720K with his win in Dominican Republic
If the name Stefano Mazzoli sounds distantly familiar to you, it very well could be because he won the European Amateur Championship in 2015. It was a title that begat an exemption into The Open Championship the following year. But don’t sweat it if he was unknown, because he isn’t now.
The 29-year-old from Italy emerged with a one-stroke victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday. With the most clutch of birdies from 24 feet, 4 inches at the 18th hole in the finale, Mazzoli posted 20-under 268. Gordon Sargent and Todd Clements settled for runner-up honors.
Mazzoli banks $720,000 of the $4 million purse, but as a non-member of the PGA TOUR, he doesn’t earn FedExCup points. No worries. There’s a better outcome, anyway. That detail and others are below the table showing all 82 who cashed in the Additional Event on the Corales Course at Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Stefano Mazzoli
|268 / -20
|n/a (non-member)
|$720,000.00
|T2
|Gordon Sargent
|269 / -19
|135.000
|$356,000.00
|T2
|Todd Clements
|269 / -19
|n/a (non-member)
|$356,000.00
|T4
|Will Gordon
|270 / -18
|72.500
|$180,000.00
|T4
|Ben James
|270 / -18
|72.500
|$180,000.00
|T6
|Joe Highsmith
|271 / -17
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T6
|Marcel Schneider
|271 / -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$135,000.00
|T6
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|271 / -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$135,000.00
|T9
|Zach Bauchou
|272 / -16
|42.500
|$113,000.00
|T9
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|272 / -16
|n/a (non-member)
|$113,000.00
|T11
|Seamus Power
|273 / -15
|34.000
|$89,000.00
|T11
|Davis Bryant
|273 / -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$89,000.00
|T11
|Blades Brown
|273 / -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$89,000.00
|T11
|Max McGreevy
|273 / -15
|34.000
|$89,000.00
|T15
|Kristoffer Ventura
|274 / -14
|29.500
|$65,000.00
|T15
|Marcus Helligkilde
|274 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$65,000.00
|T15
|Filippo Celli
|274 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$65,000.00
|T15
|Luke List
|274 / -14
|29.500
|$65,000.00
|T15
|Aaron Wise
|274 / -14
|29.500
|$65,000.00
|T20
|Jorge Campillo
|275 / -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$47,200.00
|T20
|Mackenzie Hughes
|275 / -13
|26.134
|$47,200.00
|T20
|Nick Dunlap
|275 / -13
|26.134
|$47,200.00
|T20
|A.J. Ewart
|275 / -13
|26.134
|$47,200.00
|T24
|Johannes Veerman
|276 / -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$32,600.00
|T24
|Kevin Yu
|276 / -12
|20.689
|$32,600.00
|T24
|Joel Dahmen
|276 / -12
|20.689
|$32,600.00
|T24
|Hayden Springer
|276 / -12
|20.689
|$32,600.00
|T24
|Paul Peterson
|276 / -12
|20.689
|$32,600.00
|T24
|Renato Paratore
|276 / -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$32,600.00
|T30
|Tom Vaillant
|277 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,600.00
|T30
|David Skinns
|277 / -11
|16.022
|$25,600.00
|T30
|John VanDerLaan
|277 / -11
|16.022
|$25,600.00
|T30
|Jonathan Byrd
|277 / -11
|16.022
|$25,600.00
|T34
|Peter Malnati
|278 / -10
|11.511
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Trace Crowe
|278 / -10
|11.511
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|278 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Freddy Schott
|278 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Sebastian Soderberg
|278 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Jens Dantorp
|278 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Carson Young
|278 / -10
|11.511
|$19,550.00
|T34
|Davis Chatfield
|278 / -10
|11.511
|$19,550.00
|T42
|Fabián Gómez
|279 / -9
|7.311
|$13,800.00
|T42
|Patrick Fishburn
|279 / -9
|7.311
|$13,800.00
|T42
|Beau Hossler
|279 / -9
|7.311
|$13,800.00
|T42
|Justin Lower
|279 / -9
|7.311
|$13,800.00
|T42
|Keenan Huskey
|279 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,800.00
|T42
|Davis Riley
|279 / -9
|7.311
|$13,800.00
|T48
|Brandt Snedeker
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Nick Hardy
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Camilo Villegas
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Romain Langasque
|280 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Austin Cook
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|280 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|280 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|280 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Jeffrey Kang
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Bill Haas
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Garrick Higgo
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Chez Reavie
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T48
|Alejandro Del Rey
|280 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,651.43
|T48
|S.Y. Noh
|280 / -8
|4.169
|$9,651.43
|T62
|Jeong Weon Ko
|281 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,680.00
|T62
|Chan Kim
|281 / -7
|2.613
|$8,680.00
|T62
|Chad Ramey
|281 / -7
|2.613
|$8,680.00
|T62
|Kevin Roy
|281 / -7
|2.613
|$8,680.00
|T62
|Harry Higgs
|281 / -7
|2.613
|$8,680.00
|T67
|Cameron Champ
|282 / -6
|2.178
|$8,400.00
|T67
|Rico Hoey
|282 / -6
|2.178
|$8,400.00
|T69
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|283 / -5
|1.719
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|283 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Pontus Nyholm
|283 / -5
|1.719
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Ben Martin
|283 / -5
|1.719
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Niklas Nørgaard
|283 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Alejandro Tosti
|283 / -5
|1.719
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Dylan Frittelli
|283 / -5
|1.719
|$8,000.00
|T69
|Hank Lebioda
|283 / -5
|1.719
|$8,000.00
|T77
|Joel Girrbach
|284 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$7,600.00
|T77
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|284 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$7,600.00
|T79
|Ugo Coussaud
|287 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$7,400.00
|T79
|Jeremy Paul
|287 / -1
|1.244
|$7,400.00
|T79
|William McGirt
|287 / -1
|1.244
|$7,400.00
|82
|Robert Streb
|290 / 2
|1.120
|$7,240.00
This is the fifth consecutive season during which the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR each furnished dozens of members to compete against each other in the last two Additional Events of the season. Mazzoli is the first of the 10 winners who is strictly a member of the former.
Barely crashing the field of 144 at Corales Puntacana, Mazzoli was the second-to-last DP World Tour member who gained entry. He was 127th in the Race to Dubai at the time. Now he’s 39th on the strength of this breakthrough title on his home circuit where he is a rookie.
Mazzoli rose methodically on the HotelPlanner Tour, on which he finished eighth in the Race to Mallorca last year. That yielded status on the DP World Tour. However, until Sunday at Corales, he hadn’t won as a professional since the most recent of three titles on the Alps Tour in 2022.
All non-members bank the equivalent of FedExCup points, but just like last week’s ISCO Championship, points earned at the Corales Puntacana also do not contribute to official totals should any non-member qualify for Special Temporary Membership or qualify for membership via a victory as Mazzoli has done. So, should Mazzoli accept PGA TOUR membership immediately, he will join the ranks with zero points. The upshot is that he’s also earned a one-year exemption as a winner through 2027, and he’s now eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs through next season upon acceptance of membership.
Non-members at Corales Puntacana also are not eligible for the top-10 exemption into the 3M Open, but their equivalent of FedExCup points still contribute to totals as it concerns qualifying for a 2027 PGA TOUR card via the non-member Top 70 category. The deadline for the eligible among them to total an equivalent that would rank inside the top 70 among members will fall at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship.
Mazzoli is the sixth first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and the first at Corales since Matt Wallace in 2023.
Clements was gunning for his second career DP World Tour victory. The 29-year-old Englishman co-led Corales Puntacana with a 7-under 65 and then led outright following both the second and third rounds, but he managed only a 1-under 71 on Sunday to fall short.
The T2 is Sargent’s career-best finish in 25 starts as a professional on the PGA TOUR.
Defending champion Garrick Higgo placed T48.